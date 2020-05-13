James McAvoy Leads Sandman Audio Cast As Morpheus

✖

The Sandman is coming to Audible and creator Neil Gaiman has revealed the series' voice cast. James McAvoy will provide the voice of Morpheus, also known as Dream fo the Endless. Dream's sister, Death, is played by Kat Dennings. Taron Egerton takes on the role of John Constantine. Andy Serkis is Matthew the Raven. Michael Sheen plays Lucifer. Bebe Neuwirth is the Siamese Cat. Riz Ahmed plays the nightmare called the Corinthian. Gaiman will serve as the narrator. Supporting cast includes Justin Vivian Bond as Desire, Arthur Darvill as William Shakespeare, William Hope as Doctor Destiny, Matthew Horne as Hob Gadling, Reginald D. Hunter as J'onn J'onzz, Sue Johnston as Unity Kinkaid, Paterson Joseph as the Demon Chronzon, Josie Lawrence as Mad Hettie, Anton Lesser as Doctor John Hathaway, Joanna Lumley as Lady Johanna Constantine, and Miriam Margoyles as Despair.

The cast is set to adapt the first three Sandman graphic novels. Dirk Maggs is directing the adaptation. “Almost 30 years ago, Dirk Maggs approached DC about adapting The Sandman into audio form,” Gaiman said in a statement announcing the project in March. “I’m glad it didn’t happen, because we are in a Golden Age of audio drama right now, and Dirk and I are much better at what we are doing. This is a rich audio adaptation of The Sandman graphic novels, brilliantly crafted by Dirk Maggs, with an all-star cast.”

“Audible prides itself on creating and producing immersive and entertaining storytelling, and the exclusive audio production of Neil Gaiman’s legendary comic book series marks a thrilling addition to our original content offerings,” added Audible Originals editor in chief Dave Blum. “We’re excited to join Neil and DC in bringing this extraordinary and beloved universe to Audible’s millions of listeners worldwide, for the very first time.”

In The Sandman, "When The Sandman, also known as Lord Morpheus—the immortal king of dreams, stories and the imagination—is pulled from his realm and imprisoned on Earth by a nefarious cult, he languishes for decades before finally escaping. Once free, he must retrieve the three "tools" that will restore his power and help him to rebuild his dominion, which has deteriorated in his absence. As the multi-threaded story unspools, The Sandman descends into Hell to confront Lucifer (Michael Sheen), chases rogue nightmares who have escaped his realm, and crosses paths with an array of characters from DC comic books, ancient myths, and real-world history, including: Inmates of Gotham City's Arkham Asylum, Doctor Destiny, the muse Calliope, the three Fates, William Shakespeare (Arthur Darvill), and many more."

The Sandman audio drama debuts on Audible on July 15th.

