Berserk's 1997 Anime Returns with Epic Fan-Made Season 2

Berserk has had a controversial history when it comes to its anime adaptations. First receiving a series in 1997, Guts and the Band of the Hawk would return in various adaptations that many fans felt failed to live up to the high standards set by creator Kentaro Miura. While no official new anime series has been confirmed for the brutal franchise, fans have taken matters into their own hands by imagining what a second season of the original anime series that started it all would look like.

Adapting Berserk's story to an anime is a herculean task as Miura's series is considered by many anime fans to be the best of the best in the medium. First beginning in the 1980s, Kentaro Miura spent decades weaving the tale of swords, sorcery, and brutality before tragically passing in 2021. To honor their departed friend, writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga have vowed to continue Berserk to give it a proper ending, using notes and conversations with Miura to wrap Guts' story. While the new creative team hasn't hinted at when we can expect Berserk's final chapter to arrive, the series is set to return this month and continue Guts' tragic story.

Berserk Season 2 is Here



Arche Studios, a fan studio that is clearly in love with the Berserk franchise, has released a full-length episode that continues Guts' story past the original 90s series. This new fan creation starts in a similar fashion to the 2016 anime adaptation, wherein Guts is still on the search for Griffith and is traveling the countryside. As the Black Swordsman learns, even though he was able to escape the Eclipse put into motion by the Godhand, his troubles are far from over.

Presently, no studio has announced attempting to create a new anime adaptation for Kentaro Miura's masterpiece. The last time anime fans were able to see Guts, Griffith, Casca, and their allies on the small screen, it was thanks to Berserk: Memorial Edition, a series that compiled footage from the trilogy of feature-length films. Should Berserk ever officially return with a new anime, expectations from fans will be sky high.

What do you think of this new fan animation bringing viewers back to the terrifying world of the Band of the Hawk?