Skybound is commemorating two decades of Dead with a series of The Walking Dead 20th anniversary collectible art posters. The four comic book art posters are 11x17 and printed on 80# paper stock with a silver holographic finish. With art by The Walking Dead Deluxe cover artists David Finch, Julian Totino Tedesco, and Mike Del Mundo, the posters feature the color covers of issues #1 (the first appearance of Rick Grimes), #13, #19 (the first appearance of Michonne), and #35.

All four individual posters, which you can see below, are limited to 100 pieces and are available to own for $50 each on the official Skybound Store.

Also available are The Walking Dead: 20th Anniversary box sets collecting the complete comic series, which will release weekly through October and are available for pre-order on Amazon.

"I can't believe we're already celebrating 20 years of The Walking Dead!" creator Robert Kirkman exclusively told ComicBook when announcing the Image comic book's 20th anniversary plans. "What an insane benchmark for us to reach and to have the deluxe color reprint series reaching its 75th issue in this moment is just staggering. These are the greatest fans in the world and their support of this world is unprecedented. I'm so thankful for all the things they've allowed us to accomplish."

When The Walking Dead turns 20 in October, Image Comics will commemorate the anniversary with specially-marked covers of the ongoing color reprint series The Walking Dead Deluxe. Issues #72-#75 will release weekly in October and feature covers by artists Charlie Adlard, Tedesco, and Finch, with variant covers by J.H. Williams III (Detective Comics), Greg Capullo (Batman), and former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief Joe Quesada (Amazing Spider-Man). (See the revealed covers here.)

"We're thrilled to be bringing readers a packed month of The Walking Dead this October!" said editor Amanda LaFranco. "For 20 years, the iconic series has been with us, and what better way to celebrate than with TWD Deluxe in your shop weekly and new iconic images to boot! Leading up to the explosive 75th issue, we're excited to feature a series of covers with grisly walkers and the high-stakes moments the series is beloved for."

2020's The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 — the first full-color reprint of 2003's The Walking Dead #1 — will be newly reprinted in full color on newsprint as a 20th Anniversary Newsprint Edition, on comic store shelves October 4th. Also look for The Walking Dead: The Complete Collection Blu-ray, containing all 11 seasons and all 177 episodes of the AMC television series, out this October.

