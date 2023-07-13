Skybound, Robert Kirkman Announce The Walking Dead 20th Anniversary Plans (Exclusive)

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and his company Skybound have announced plans to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the landmark comic book series, including new variant covers for the colorized deluxe version of The Walking Dead. Skybound will roll out new issues for the colorized re-issues with weekly releases this October, the anniversary month for The Walking Dead. Issues #72 to #75 will debut in the month, including new variants by J.H. Williams III (Detective Comics, Batwoman), Greg Capullo (Batman), and legendary icon Joe Quesada (Amazing Spider-Man, Daredevil, Batman). Variants by ongoing The Walking Dead Deluxe variant artist Julian Totino Tedesco will also be released alongisde covers by David FInch and series artist Charlie Adlard.

"I can't believe we're already celebrating 20 years of The Walking Dead!" Robert Kirkman said in a statement. "What an insane benchmark for us to reach and to have the deluxe color reprint series reaching its 75th issue in this moment is just staggering. These are the greatest fans in the world and their support of this world is unprecedented. I'm so thankful for all the things they've allowed us to accomplish."

"We're thrilled to be bringing readers a packed month of The Walking Dead this October!" added editor, Amanda LaFranco. "For 20 years, the iconic series has been with us, and what better way to celebrate than with TWD Deluxe in your shop weekly and new iconic images to boot! Leading up to the explosive 75th issue, we're excited to feature a series of covers with grisly walkers and the high-stakes moments the series is beloved for."

In addition to seeing the story in color for the first time, these new issues of The Walking Dead Deluxe will include exclusive "Cutting Room Floor" commentary by Kirkman, celebrating the secret history of the series. These four issues aren't the only issues of the series being published as a special Newsprint Edition of The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 will also be available in comic book shops on October 11, 2023.

The 20th anniversary special edition will allow fans to revisit the issue that started it all, now in full color and printed on newsprint for that classic comic feeling! You can check out the full list of variant covers for the issues below along with the covers revealed today.