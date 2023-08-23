The Walking Dead: The Complete Collection Coming to Blu-ray

Almost one year after The Walking Dead wrapped up its 11-season, 177-episode run on AMC, the zombie drama is living on as a complete collection on Blu-ray. On October 17th, AMC and Lionsgate Home Entertainment will release The Walking Dead: The Complete Collection, a 54-disc Blu-ray set containing every episode and all eleven seasons of The Walking Dead. It’s the first time the complete series will be collected on Blu-ray in the U.S. (A numbered Legacy edition limited to just 1,200 copies released earlier this year in the U.K.) Also available from Lionsgate in October is the complete Walking Dead DVD collection, which can be pre-ordered exclusively at Walmart.

The never-before-seen original packagingand disc artwork by Clio Award-winning artist Oliver Barrett, below, shows survivors Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Michonne (Danai Gurira), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) against the blood-red backdrop of an undead walker. The Walking Dead: The Complete Collection Blu-ray box set with digital copy retails for $209.97 and is available for pre-order on Amazon.

The official description: “After police officer Rick Grimes awakens from a coma in anabandoned hospital in the pilot episode of ‘The Walking Dead,’ he’simmediately thrust into a life-or-death struggle in an apocalyptic,walker-ravaged world. This complete collection of the Primetime Emmy®Award-winning series follows Rick and his band of survivors — Daryl,Morgan, Maggie, Carol, Michonne, Glenn, and more — as they struggle tosurvive their bleak new reality where the living pose as much of athreat as the hungry, roaming undead. From Alexandria and itspromise of a better life to Negan’s ruthless Saviors to theCommonwealth’s corruption, every harrowing, suspenseful moment is here.But hope never dies, for as Rick defiantly puts it, ‘We’re the ones wholive.’”

Special features are TBA, but the set includes an exclusive bonus disc with the behind-the-scenesdocumentary The Walking Dead: Making of the Final Season for the firsttime on physical media.

The Walking Dead debuted on Halloween night 2010 as the then-#1 cable launch of all time. 6.3 million total viewers and 4.3 million adults 18-49 watched the premiere in Nielsen Live+3 ratings, according to AMC, and remains the highest rated series in cable history. Among total viewers and adults 18-49, all of the top 42 cable series telecasts of all time — and nearly 80 of the top 100 — are new episodes of The Walking Dead, which aired its “Rest in Peace” series finale in November 2022. With its third season in 2012, the adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic books became the first cable series in history to rank as the #1 series in all of television, across all cable and broadcast networks, holding its record as the #1 series on television for five consecutive years. Its “No Sanctuary” season 5 premiere remains the highest-rated cable series telecast of all time with 22 million total viewers and 14.6 million adults 18-49.

The Walking Dead: The Complete Collection Blu-ray is available to own October 17th from Lionsgate and AMC.

