Get Your First Look at New Covers for The Weatherman Vol. 2 #6

Things have not gone at all according to plan for the crew of The Weatherman, as they find themselves stranded on Earth with a virus that consumes living organisms and melds them into monsters a faction that doesn’t exactly want them there, not to mention the ticking clock of their original mission. Writer Jody LeHeup and artist Nathan Fox have delivered some big surprises so far, and we can’t wait to see what’s next, but in the meantime, we’ve got an exclusive first look at the new covers for The Weatherman Vol. 2 #6, which will hit later this year. The main cover was created by Fox while the variant cover was created by Andrew Robinson, and you can check both out below.

The main cover features Nathan’s favorite meal, though judging from the message on the chopsticks it seems it could very well be Nathan’s last before he becomes the person he was before his mind was altered. The second cover features Bright and his former self front and center, and as we saw in the most recent issue, that’s a struggle that looks to become a primary part of the story going forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re curious about that previous issue, you can check out our full review of it right here!

The Weatherman Vol. 2 #6 is written by Jody LeHeup, drawn by Nathan Fox, colored by Moreno Dinisio, lettered by Steve Wands, designed by Tom Muller, and edited by Josh Johns, and you can check out the official description below.

“NO SPOILERS! Cross and crew must do the impossible—escape Earth alive! HUGE revelations abound in this, the stunning conclusion of the second chapter of JODY LEHEUP and NATHAN FOX’s must-read sci-fi instant classic THE WEATHERMAN!”

Before that hits though you need to check out the current issue of The Weatherman, and you can find the official description for issue #4 below.

“Time is running out! On the run and hunted by Kestrel’s forces, Nathan and Cross battle their way to the frozen heart of Nyseth’s Arctic lab, hoping to finally collect the hard drive containing Nathan’s former identity. But when Nathan is separated from the rest of the crew, he’ll have to make an impossible decision. Save Cross, who will erase his mind to save humanity, or save himself—and doom the galaxy!”

Have you been enjoying The Weatherman so far? Let us know in the comments and you can always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!