The Weekly Pull: Batman: The Imposter, Immortal Hulk, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and More

It’s almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we’re going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, The Immortal Hulk ends its critically-acclaimed run with its oversized 50th issues, Batman: The Imposter begins, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns. Plus, Superman and the Authority come to its end, Star Trek and Star Wars both launch new series, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you’re looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman: The Imposter #1

Written by Matt Tomlin

Art by Andrea Sorrentino

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Published by DC Comics

Run, do not walk, to check out Batman: The Imposter #1. While I am the first person to shout into the ether that Batman stories do not have to be dark and gritty to be good, the truth is the current main continuity Batman has become bloated and convoluted, pulling away from the core of the story which is Batman himself. Batman: The Imposter #1, while quite dark and gritty, understands the assignment that is telling a good Batman story by exploring a precarious time early in Bruce Wayne’s career as the Dark Knight one in which the larger consequences of his crusade position to take him down while Bruce’s own demons are explored as well. And if you happen to be a psychology nerd like I am I have just three words for you: Batman in therapy. Read this book. — Nicole Drum

Batwoman Omnibus

Written by Various

Art by Various

Published by DC Comics



With Season 3 of The CW’s Batwoman kicking off this week, now is as good of a time as ever to dive into the story of Gotham City’s fan-favorite protector. This omnibus collects the iconic runs of Detective Comics and Batwoman that helped reestablish Kate Kane and her new canon, as well as the emotional stories in her early days as a crimefighter. While this tome is only a jumping-off point for reading stories about Batwoman, it could not be a more perfect one, and I’m excited to own these issues in such an impressive format. — Jenna Anderson

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #9

Written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Art by Robert Hack

Published by Archie Comics

A lot has happened in the time since Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #8 was released back in 2017 — namely, the creation, filming, and cancellation of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina TV series, as well as (just last week) confirmation that Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina will finally be crossing over into The CW’s Riverdale. All these years later, the flagship comic has finally returned, and it still retains the same sense of unabashed, spooky style. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s script and Robert Hack’s art reunite once again to further the “Witch War” storyline, and it definitely seems like the wait will have been worth it. If you’re a fan of any incarnation of Sabrina, or just have been waiting to see this comic finally make its return, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina #9 needs to be at the top of your pull list this week. — Jenna Anderson

The Immortal Hulk #50

Written by Al Ewing

Art by Joe Bennett, Ruy Jose, and Belardino Brabo

Colors by Paul Mounts

Letters by Cory Petit



Published by Marvel Comics

A little more than three years ago, Al Ewing and Joe Bennett began The Immortal Hulk, a series that would redefine and provide a definitive lens on one of Marvel Comics’ oldest characters. Across 49 issues and various one-shots and tie-ins, they constructed a vision of Hell and the many ways in which we define it as a study in both power and humanity. From the terrifying early issues through sprawling confrontations with the military-industrial complex and, finally, to confrontations with generational trauma and inner demons, The Immortal Hulk has delivered a comprehensive look at the cycles of rage, destruction, and evolution which have simmered around Hulk and his mythos for decades. The final chapter arrives tomorrow in an appropriately epic format – a graphic novel unto itself at nearly 100 pages. With Hulk and his few remaining companions spiraling into Hell and the culmination of The Leader’s plans, it’s impossible to predict how this final adventure will conclude. However, given everything that has come before, it’s easy to expect an outstanding finale. From start to finish, reading (and, in my case, covering) The Immortal Hulk has been a joy, even in its most harrowing installments. I simply cannot wait to see how it ends. — Chase Magnett

Power Rangers #12

Written by Ryan Parrot

Art by Francesco Mortarino

Colors by Raúl Angulo

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Published by Boom Studios

The Omega Rangers have been in binds before, but they’ve never had their backs against the wall quite like this. Not only did Lord Drakkon finally return and take out their ship but they’ve just witnessed their lone surviving Emissary get split in two in front of their eyes by the Empyreals, who are now at full strength. The Omega Ranger saga has been one of the most thrilling sides of the Ranger Universe over the past year, and that shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. — Matthew Aguilar

Second Coming: Only Begotten Son #6

Written by Mark Russell

Art by Richard Pace, Leonard Kirk

Colors by Andy Troy, Paul Little

Letters by Rob Steen

Published by Ahoy Comics

The final issue of Second Coming: Only Begotten Son is the rare comic that doesn’t require you to have read the whole series to get something important from it, which is why it makes my must-read list this week. While the irreverent series takes an approach to Jesus (yes, that Jesus) and a thinly veiled Superman analog that may not be everyone’s cup of tea, the overall message about life, existence, and our place within it is something that everyone should read and consider. The issue sees both Jesus and Sunstar get a much-needed perspective of a paternal sort it’s thought-provoking enough that readers can take some of that perspective for themselves. Definitely check out the series, but this issue by itself is a standout. — Nicole Drum

Star Trek: The Mirror War #1

Written by David & Scott Tipton

Art by Gavin Scott

Colors by Charlie Kirchoff

Letters by Neil Uyetake

Published by IDW Publishing

Star Trek: The Mirror War begins in earnest this week after last month’s issue #0 that served as connective tissue between this new event series and the previous installment of IDW’s Mirror Universe saga. Positioned as an epic, year-long event, the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew of the Mirror Universe are ready to shake up the galax with information Mirror Barclay stole from the Prime Timeline. From Star Trek comics mainstaysDavid & Scott Tipton and artist Gavin Smith, this series looks like the epic climax that each of IDW’s Mirror Universe miniseries has been building to and the Star Trek comics event of the year. — Jamie Lovett

Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail of Shadows #1

Written by Daniel José Older



Art by David Wachter

Colors by Giada Marchisio

Letters by Joe Sabino

Published by Marvel Comics

The founding of the High Republic era of the Star Wars timeline has been a boon to those working on the franchise’s publishing efforts, both novels and comics. The period’s distance from the movies at the property’s core allows creators the freedom to drive the narrative instead of filling in gaps in an already established chronology. Thus far, most of that has been focused on the space opera style conflict between the Jedi and the marauding Nihil, though there have also been a few horror-tinged tales involving the monstrous Drengir. The new Marvel miniseries Trail of Shadows hopes to add noir mystery to The High Republic initiative. Daniel José Older, one of the core High Republic architects, writes the series, with David Wachter, who has done some killer work on IDW’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series and elsewhere, providing the art. Trail of Shadows follows a Jedi investigator and a private eye investigating the shocking murder of a Jedi Master. How do you murder someone with such a connection to the Force? And how are the Hutts involved? That’s what the investigators and readers will have to piece together. — Jamie Lovett

Superman and the Authority #4

Written by Grant Morrison

Art by Mikel Janin

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Tom Napolitano

Published by DC Comics

Superman and the Authority has provided Grant Morrison an unexpected denouement for their work at DC Comics, specifically their wide-ranging stories focused on the Superman mythos. While this miniseries may not possess the definitive tone of All-Star Superman or the ambition of Action Comics (or even the razor-edged critiques of Mastermen), it has touched on all these earlier ideas and delivered an adventure that spans the range of Superman’s existence. In the midst of a colorful set of adventures following the assembly of this new Authority team, it has also provided reflections on history or the essential value of Superman. Combine those notes and ideas, loosely collected as they may be, with outstanding presentation and a densely knitted variety of modern superhero capers, and readers are left with a very impressive reverie on what makes the genre tick. However this story arrives at its conclusion, given the team is still barely assembled, it’s bound to be one of the most engaging and discussion-worthy superhero reads from DC Comics this month. — Chase Magnett