The Weekly Pull: She-Hulk, Birds of Prey, Local Man, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, there's a new issue of She-Hulk, a Birds of Prey collection, and the launch of Local Man at Image Comics. Plus, more Sins of Sinister with Immoral X-Men, Judgment Day gets Collected, the 20th Century Men finale, and more.

20th Century Men #6 (Photo: S. Morian, Image Comics) Written by Deniz Camp

Art by Stipan Morian

Colors by Stipan Morian

Letters by Aditya Bidikar

20th Century Men #6 Written by Deniz Camp
Art by Stipan Morian
Colors by Stipan Morian
Letters by Aditya Bidikar
Published by Image Comics It's only February and I already believe I've read the best new comic of 2023; the conclusion of 20th Century Men is nothing short of a masterpiece. The entire series to date has been an interrogation of national identity, imperial forces shaping the 20th century, and what's redeemable about the human condition when it so often soaks itself in gore. Not only does the comic set this massive task for itself, but it succeeds in spectacular fashion by both discovering new things to say and using the comics form to say these things in new ways. Each issue has been a discovery and the wide array of thematic notes and styles addressed in the finale provide a climax to awe and devastate readers. Comics don't get any better than 20th Century Men and tomorrow's final issue ensures that it will be spoken about fondly for many years to come. -- Chase Magnett

A.X.E.: Judgment Day (Photo: Mark Brooks, Marvel Comics) Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Valerio Schti and others

Colors by Marte Gracia and others

Letters by Clayton Cowles, Cory Petit

A.X.E.: Judgment Day Written by Kieron Gillen
Art by Valerio Schti and others
Colors by Marte Gracia and others
Letters by Clayton Cowles, Cory Petit
Published by Marvel Comics I have to admit, I wasn't feeling A.X.E.: Judgment Day at first. It wasn't what I expected and it took a few issues for me to realize that was a feature and not a bug. Kieron Gillen, Valerio Schti, Marte Gracia, and the rest of the event's art creative were trying to do something different with an event book. Rather than being a retread of Avengers vs. X-Men with the Eternals thrown in to escalate matters further, it subverted expectations and took a more thoughtful approach to what a superhero event crossover story could be. The result is something special, the rare event comic that's more interested in saying something about our real human lives than it is in "changing the superhero universe forever" or whatever other empty promises most other stories of its like tend to bark at potential buyers. Now that I have a fuller understanding of what Judgement Day is all about, I'm looking forward to reading the event in its entirety (which means with Gillen's Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals one-shots situated between the fifth and sixth issues of the main series) via this new collected edition. Also of note is the A.X.E.: Judgment Day Companion, which collects many of the surprisingly solid tie-in issues, including Gillen's Death to Mutants miniseries, also releasing this week. -- Jamie Lovett

Birds of Prey: The End of the Beginning (Photo: DC) Written by Sean McKeever and Tony Bedard

Art by Nicola Scott, Michael O'Hare

Birds of Prey: The End of the Beginning Written by Sean McKeever and Tony Bedard
Art by Nicola Scott, Michael O'Hare
Published by DC I will always advocate any and all chances to reprint previous issues of Birds of Prey, and this new collection is no exception. Covering the last few arcs of the series' initial, pre-New 52 run, these issues take the Birds into some emotional and unexpected territory, with significant ramifications. Even though I own a good portion of these issues individually, I will definitely be adding this compendium to my collection. — Jenna Anderson

Immoral X-Men #1 (Photo: Leinil Francis Yu, Marvel Comics) Written by Kieron Gillen

Art by Paco Medina

Inks by Victor Olazaba, Walden Wong

Colors by Jay David Ramos, Chris Sotomayor

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Immoral X-Men #1 Written by Kieron Gillen
Art by Paco Medina
Inks by Victor Olazaba, Walden Wong
Colors by Jay David Ramos, Chris Sotomayor
Letters by Clayton Cowles
Published by Marvel Comics If you've been following The Weekly Pull, you know that I've recommended each of the previous Sins of Sinister titles. Given that none have disappointed, it should be no surprise that I'm recommending the third series in the event, Immoral X-Men, as well. This series takes the place of Immortal X-Men, with writer Kieron Gillen telling the tale. The issue picks up 10 years into the future of the Marvel Universe, where the Quiet Council, under Mister Sinister's influence, makes is making its play for control of the Earth and beyond. Paco Medina draws the issue, his third outing visualizing this period of Marvel's Sinister future. In our interview with Gillen, he promised that Immoral X-Men -- living up to its phenomenal name -- will show us what happens when the X-Men truly commit to being the bad guys of the Marvel Universe, indulging a dark side that most fans probably didn't even expect existed. And yet somehow, Mister Sinister still suffers. What more can ask for from an X-Men comic? Whether you're already on board with the Sins of Sinister saga or simply want to see the next installment of Gillen's Immortal X-Men ongoing, Immoral X-Men is where you want to be. -- Jamie Lovett

Local Man #1 (Photo: Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs, Image Comics) Written by Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs

Art by Tony Fleecs, Tim Seeley

Colors by Brad Simpson, Felipe Sobreiro

Local Man #1 Written by Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs
Art by Tony Fleecs, Tim Seeley
Colors by Brad Simpson, Felipe Sobreiro
Published by Image Comics Local Man might now be my favorite new debut of 2023 so far, delivering a wild and heartfelt take on so much of comicdom. The issue introduces us to Jack Xaver, a former member of an impossibly-90s superhero group, who is now forced to return back to his roots and reevaluate his life in his small town. What Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs, and company create from there is a perfect blend of nostalgia for the radical and loud Image Era, and the heartfelt tale of a man returning to his hometown. You owe it to yourself to check out this debut issue. — Jenna Anderson

Mind MGMT: Bootleg (Photo: Matt Kindt, Dark Horse Comics) Written by Matt Kindt

Art by Farel Dalrymple, Matt Lesniewski, David Rubin, and Jill Thompson

Colors by Bill Crabtree

Letters by Various

Mind MGMT: Bootleg Written by Matt Kindt
Art by Farel Dalrymple, Matt Lesniewski, David Rubin, and Jill Thompson
Colors by Bill Crabtree
Letters by Various
Published by Dark Horse Comics Matt Kindt's idiosyncratic comics style and storytelling have long been renowned; there's simply no one else in the medium working the way Kindt does. However, his editorial skills—selecting collaborators and promoting their own unique talents—rival his creative ones. Those are on full display in Mind MGMT: Bootleg, the epilogue to Kindt's magnum opus, Mind MGMT, featuring four incredibly distinctive artistic talents. Fans of Mind MGMT will appreciate seeing what comes after the fall of the titular organization and a new collection of characters and abilities, especially given the new tricks Kindt is ready to try in the ever-clever series. However, watching other artists with such unique eyes for the medium approach these bizarre concepts is every bit as rewarding. Kindt designs a tale that also stands on its own and provides any fan of comics with an off-kilter perspective to appreciate a murderer's row of talent, with each being provided spectacular opportunities to flex their creative muscles. Mind MGMT: Bootleg isn't simply a love letter to the dearly missed Mind MGMT or the mind behind it, it's a love letter to the entire medium of comics and the brilliant artists pushing its boundaries today. -- Chase Magnett