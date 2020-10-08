Donny Blake is making his long-awaited return to Marvel Comics this November. In Thor #9, which arrives on comic shelves next month, writer Donny Cates reunites with artist Nic Klein for a dark adventure with the God of Thunder. The new arc of Thor will see the God of Thunder's alter ego return, and according to a new trailer from Marvel, he's going to wreak havoc. The trailer features moving versions of Klein's art from the pages of the issue, and shows a dark and destroyed world asking for help, and Thor seemingly behind the destruction.

It's unclear if Thor has somehow become possessed by his alter ego, or if the art is simply just showing parallels between the actions of the two over the years. Either way, there's something dangerous at play, and Blake seems to be at the center of it. Asgardians, including Loki, are being hunted. You can watch the new trailer in the video above.

Thor #9 continues Cates' run with the character, which has spent a couple of issues on a quest to figure out a new mystery regarding Mjolnir, and why anyone in the world is able to wield it.

"Once upon a time, a mortal man bore within him the spirit of a god," reads Marvel's solicitation for Thor #9. "With a crack of his cane upon the ground, the Mighty Thor would appear! But it's been years since the King of Asgard required his human ward. Where has the good doctor been all this time - and what does his reappearance mean for the God of Thunder? Enter the twisted prison of Donald Blake in Thor #9!"

This new arc of Thor is called Prey, which alludes to the hunt for the Asgardians. Cates calls this upcoming story "the most fun" he's had since he began his work at Marvel.

"'Prey' is maybe the most fun I've ever had writing at Marvel. Thor fans are going to lose their minds over this one and I can't wait to unleash this terrifying beast on them!" Cates said. "Nic Klein is back and at the top of his game on this one. I promise you this, True Believers, just like the mighty thunder king himself...you won't see this one coming. Behold...the return of Donald Blake!"

Are you looking forward to the new Thor arc in November? Let us know in the comments!