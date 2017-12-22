Titans Comics Brings Back ‘Fighting American’ With A New Jerry Ordway Cover

Titan Comics recently announced the return of Fighting American, a character created in the ’50s by Captain America co-creators Jack Kirby and Joe Simon a brand-new creative team, and a fresh new adventure for Fighting American: The Ties That Bind #1, coming in March 2018.

Written by returning series writer Gordon Rennie (2000AD, Fighting American) with art by new series illustrator Andie Tong (Spider-Man, TEKKEN), Fighting American: The Ties That Bind will debut with a number of variant covers, including one by iconic Superman artist Jerry Ordway.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It was exciting to hear that I would be involved in the second arc of Fighting American, taking over from the talented Duke Mighten, and carrying on the legacy that Mr. Joe Simon and Mr. Jack Kirby started,” said Tong in a statement.

Fighting American first appeared in 1954, created by the minds behind Captain America, Joe Simon and Jack Kirby.

In their original Fighting American series, Simon and Kirby introduced readers to Nelson Flagg who took part in an experimental US Military procedure that saw his mind transferred into the enhanced and revitalized body of his dead brother, Johnny Flagg, to become America’s first and only super-hero, Fighting American.

Titan Comics’ direct continuation of the original series takes place 63 years later, with Fighting American and his sidekick Speedboy marooned in the 21st Century. Fighting American: The Ties That Bind will see the original Fighting American faced with new and classic enemies, and some old Flagg family secrets are revealed that could break the hero’s spirit.

Fighting American: The Ties That Bind #1 will go on sale in comic book stores on March 2018. The series will be available to order from the January 2018 Edition of Diamond PREVIEWS Catalogue.