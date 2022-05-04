Todd McFarlane's Complete Jim Lee Tribute Cover Revealed

✖

Ahead of the release of The Scorched #6, Image Comics co-founder Todd McFarlane has released the complete, interconnected cover that began with March's The Scorched #3, and pays homage to Jim Lee, the DC publisher who was also one of Image's founding fathers. In the image, McFarlane is paying homage to Lee's historic X-Men #1, which remains the best-selling comic book of the modern era, with a batch of interconnected The Scorched covers that can be assembled to form a single image reminiscent of that X-Men cover. The Scorched -- a spinoff of McFarlane's flagship Image title Spawn -- has been featuring the McFarlane-Lee homage covers since March, on issues #3 through #6, and is being billed as part of Spawn's 30th birthday celebration.

The Scorched is like The Avengers by way of Spawn, bringing together numerous hellspawn characters in a team to tackle the kind of utterly insane threats that one or two of them can't tackle on their own.

"Over the years, I have what seems like hundreds of homage/parody covers based on my artwork," McFarlane told ComicBook when we first announced the homage covers. "So, it is always fun to turn the tables and do an homage to other covers and/or artists whose work I have admired. This will mark my first attempt at tipping my hat to my friend Jim Lee's amazing art. His career and the images he has given us have been an inspiration for many. I thought this image would be the best way to pay tribute to his talents."

You can see the interconnected cover below.

McFarlane's The Scorched #1 launched in January 2022, bringing together fan favorite characters from the shared universe of Spawn

's three decades, and putting them together into one title. It set the sales record for the "Biggest New Team Book" from the past 30 years. In addition to McFarlane, the creative team on the record-breaking title includes the creative team of writer Sean Lewis and artist Stephen Segovia.

McFarlane had four massive Spawn-related launches in 2021, Spawn's Universe #1, King Spawn #1, Gunslinger Spawn #1, and The Scorched #1 which became one of the biggest selling Image Comics books in the 21st century.

You can get The Scorched #1 on June 1, 2022, at comic book retailers around the country, or digitally on ComiXology and other digital comics platforms.