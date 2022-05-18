Tom King and Elsa Charretier Bring Substack Series Love Everlasting to Image Comics (Exclusive)

The horror romance series Love Everlasting by award-winning creators Tom King (Batman, The Vision, Mister Miracle) and Elsa Charretier (November, The Infinite Loop) come to life as a Substack-exclusive series, but it will soon find a new home at Image Comics. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal King and Charretier are launching Love Everlasting at Image Comics in August. The duo did a surprise drop of the ongoing series in January, as Substack signed a plethora of comic book creators to deals that let them create new series for the digital platform, all while maintaining the creator-owned rights. Everlasting Productions is the name of King and Charretier's Substack, where fans have been able to subscribe to keep up with every issue of the comic. Now, fans will soon be able to get their hands on the physical product as well.

"Love Everlasting is my dream project. It is a chance to create another Vision or Mister Miracle, to explore the themes of conformity and rebellion through the tale of one woman's journey through the fantastic and horrifying world of Romance," Tom King said in a statement provided to ComicBook.com. "After a decade in comics, this is my first creator-owned and the most ambitious project I've ever worked on. Elsa and I are trying to create another Sandman, an epic exploration of the entire history of storytelling, of how myths and tales of love haunt us, enthrall us, imprison us, and perhaps, occasionally, free us."

"Never before in my career have I had the opportunity to dig so deeply into all aspects of storytelling," Elsa Charretier said. "Love Everlasting pushes me to explore world-building, to extrapolate designs from all eras and places and adapt them to comics, to come up with gestures and compositions that delight readers and terrify them all the same. We're really firing on all cylinders here."

In Love Everlasting, Joan Peterson discovers that she is trapped in an endless, terrifying cycle of "romance"—a problem to be solved, a man to marry—and every time she falls in love she's torn from her world and thrust into another teary saga. Her bloody journey to freedom and revelation starts in this breathtaking, groundbreaking first issue.

An exclusive preview of Love Everlasting #1 is below. The issue comes with variant covers by Cliff Chiang, Alison Sampson, Sean Phillips, Amanda Conner, Terry Dodson, Tula Lotay, Stjepan Sejic, Jenny Frison, Clay Mann, Leslie Hung, Matias Bergara, Mitch Gerads, and more. Love Everlasting #1 goes on sale August 10th.