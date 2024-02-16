Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Deadpool, Secret Wars, and Batman

Finally, the community received what they had been begging for. A Deadpool 3 trailer! With its debut at the Super Bowl, nearly every book even theorized as having a connection to the movie started moving in droves. The spotlight was taken from the Ultimate Universe only slightly, yet it still dominates the top portion of this list. It's a recently-optioned book and a solitary stalwart DC issue featuring a fantastic homage pop-up. It's all within this week's Top Ten!

#10: SECRET WARS #5 – ALEX ROSS – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2015: While this book does sport the first appearance of Night Machine, an alternate reality of Nikola Tesla, the real draw was the blink-and-you-'ll-miss-it moment in the Deadpool 3 trailer. While all eyes were focused on the shadow of Wolverine over Deadpool, off to the side was a dusty cover of this book for a brief moment. Whether it's a story they are drawing from is up for debate currently, but some didn't waste any time and opted to secure a copy ASAP! Keep in mind that the image was fairly obscure, with most of the focus on the title "Secret Wars." This most likely has little direct connection to the film and is simply a nod to the overall plot point. Proceed with caution in purchasing a copy at the current prices. We tracked it at a high sale of $149 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $56.

#9: DEADPOOL'S SECRET SECRET WARS #1 – C2E2 2015 – DIAMOND PREVIEWS PX | MARVEL | 2015: A central theme of the Deadpool 3 trailer was the call to action for ole Wade Wilson to cross multiversal boundaries and save the Marvel Universe. That's essentially the story within this series, where Deadpool is transported to an alternate reality to fight in a Secret War. Marvel is playing this one close to the chest but leaving several breadcrumb trails for eagle-eyed fans to ponder. That led to this book turning into an overnight (cheap) sensation! We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $9.

#8: BATMAN #142 – GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & STEFANO NESI – REGULAR | DC | 2024: This book marks the beginning of the Year One storyline for the Joker with hype building that we may receive a definitive version of the events that made him who he is. That was enough to grab fans' attention and break up the near Marvel monopoly on this list. It's a great cover that gives off Batman #638 vibes. For a new release, it's quickly rising in value. We tracked it at a high sale of $19 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $13.

#7: NEW X-MEN #114 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | 2001: In another blink-and-you-'ll-miss-it moment in the Deadpool 3 trailer, we get the ominous framing of the back of a bald head. But that was enough for the fanbase to theorize in force, with some equating said bald head with that of Cassandra Nova. First appearing in this book, she is the "twin sister" of Charles Xavier. She's an astral plane parasite who copied Xavier's DNA while he was gestating inside his mother's womb. Since August of 2023, the rumor has been Emma Corrin will play the character in the upcoming film. If true, fans are in for a treat, causing a race to pick up copies. We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $13.

#6: AVENGERS: TWILIGHT #2 – ALEX ROSS – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024: Marvel hit the ground running with this series! We got introduced to new characters in issue #1, and they followed it up by introducing the Thunderbolt Troopers and a new Bullseye in Ramona Jones. Plus, Alex Ross lent his talents and delivered an incredible cover. While prices are coming back down, Marvel has already announced a second print, which could give this book a boost once again. We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $16.

#5: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 – MARCO CHECCHETTO – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024:

This book was finally unseated from the top spot by yet another Ultimate title. It's been hot potatoes since its debut and is still going strong. Whenever a copy hits the aftermarket, it's getting snatched up quickly. It also bucked the trend of variants dominating the aftermarket, establishing the Cover A's of the world as the current king! We tracked it at a high sale of $250 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $75.

#4: ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1 | MARVEL | 2023: On last week's report, we saw the FMV of this book dropping due to MyComicShop having $7 copies. Well, those sold out, and we're getting a better look at more accurate aftermarket numbers. It's getting another boost in sales as collectors have identified this book as the first cameo appearance of Ultimate Black Panther, the current king of the aftermarket. It also sports the debut of Maystorm, a character the community has embraced fully! We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $30.

#3: AFTERBURN #1 | RED 5 COMICS, LTD. | 2008: It's wild how an optioning announcement of an IP can turn an afterthought into an overnight sensation. This book follows a group of treasure hunters who survived a devastating solar flare. Samuel L. Jackson and Dave Bautista have recently been announced as being attached to the project, joining Gerard Butler. That was enough for fans to buy in, as big-name actors like Samuel L. Jackson getting signed on is a strong indicator the project will go from just being optioned to becoming a complete project. We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $36.

#2: ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1 – BOSSLOGIC – ULTIMATE SPECIAL | MARVEL | 2024:

We saw it with Ultimate Spider-Man, and we're seeing it with Ultimate Black Panther as well. People. Want. These. Books. Cover A, C, Q, or Z, people want a copy for the PC, fully embracing the new Ultimate Universe. But, folks will gravitate toward it when the great BossLogic lends their talents to a book as exciting as this. The rendition of Storm is stunning, and if Cover A was sold out, it was an easy book for collectors to turn to! We tracked it at a high sale of $47 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $30.

#1: ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #1 – STEFANO CASELLI – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2024:

Like Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther has been experiencing a ton of hype. Most retailers sold out immediately when the LCS opened up last Wednesday. Pre-orders dried up nearly overnight. The aftermarket was booming in minutes as collectors wanted the first full appearance of the new Ultimate Black Panther. This book has been experiencing an insane climb. There are also rumors about how tight the market is for this book and why some LCS received less than what they ordered or none at all. Nothing has been substantiated currently, but that rumor lit a fire under this book, causing some buyers to resort to extreme lengths to secure a copy. We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 presale copy and a current raw NM FMV of $42.

