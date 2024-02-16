The Boy Wonder: DC Announces New Damian Wayne Miniseries From Juni Ba

Damian Wayne has become a one-of-a-kind component of the DC mythos — and a new miniseries is about to explore that in a whole new way. On Friday, DC announced the first details surrounding The Boy Wonder, a new five-issue Black Label miniseries that will be making its debut in early May. Written and illustrated by Juni Ba, The Boy Wonder #1 will also feature colors by Chris O'Halloran, with lettering by Aditya Bidikar.

"There is in Robin, something quintessentially fun and superheroic" says Ba. "To me, he is the epitome of childlike adventure and wonder. Coming from the generation of fans that loved Batman: The Animated Series, I want The Boy Wonder to capture the fun of episodic adventure, and the compelling characters in an accessible book that anyone can enjoy regardless of prior history," Ba continues. "And I chose to do this with my favorite little gremlin Damian, for who better to teach us about heroism and family, than someone who, deep down, fears he's not a good enough person to deserve either? The story will be fun, but tug at your heartstrings, too."

What Is The Boy Wonder About?

The young prince Damian Wayne was raised to be the heir to the fearsome League of Assassins—to follow in the footsteps of his deadly mother, Talia, and the Demon's Head himself, his grandfather Ra's al Ghul.

But everything changed when his father, the Batman, reclaimed him and brought him Back to Gotham City. As Robin, young Damian suddenly discovered he was merely one of several princes, preceded in the role by his "brothers" Nightwing, Red Hood, and Red Robin… and Damian doesn't care to be "merely" anything. But when his father is forced to leave the city on urgent business, and a rash of abductions is accompanied by whispers of a demon stalking Gotham's dark alleys, Damian will find himself battling alongside his adoptive brothers—and in the process, learning what the mantle of Robin really means!

