Wonder Woman’s Daughter Will Have the Weirdest Family Reunion Ever, Fates Be Damned

When Steve Trevor was killed by the Sovereign, Wonder Woman combined a piece of her own soul and Steve’s to form their daughter Lizzie out of clay. Just recently, Lizzie’s first solo miniseries released its first issue, Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman. Of course, calling it a solo series is a bit disingenuous, as Lizzie teams up with two other versions of herself from across the timestream to complete her mission. The initial goal, according to the eldest Lizzie, is to save the corgified versions of Damian and Jon that have scattered across time and space to keep them from wrecking the continuity anymore than they already have, but the two younger versions have a secret plan. They aim to go back in time and save their dad from being killed, and the deceased Steve Trevor has a plan of his own to meet his daughter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lizzie, Lizzie, and Lizzie Come Together

It all started when Lil’ Lizzie was still a very young girl, and went by the moniker Wonder Robin when Damian would sneak her out on missions with him. Damian and Jon were arguing over whose dad would win in a fight, and Wonder Robin snuck outside on her own. She sat on a swing and started to cry because she missed the dad she never got to meet, only for her teenage self Wonder Girl to show up in a Time Sphere. Apparently this memory was pretty traumatizing for her, so she came back to comfort her younger self. Of course, Wonder Robin asks if they can use the Time Sphere to go rescue her dad, to which Wonder Girl says she doesn’t know how they can do that and not poof out of existence. Wonder Robin starts to cry again, and Wonder Girl realizes that while she doesn’t know, she totally would have figured it out in a couple of years. So they head for the future. The girls find their adult self, going by Trinity, who is mostly just shocked that her younger selves could be so stupid to mess with the timeline like this. She escorts them back to Wonder Robin’s time, only to find that the Damian and Jon from each timeline have already been affected by the changes to the timeline and all become corgis.

Not only that, but they followed them into the Time Sphere, and now could be anywhere and anywhen causing all kinds of havoc. The three decide to split up, each tackling two of their corgified brothers before any permanent damage can be done. Since both Wonder Girl and Trinity know nothing happens to them, they send Wonder Robin off on her own to find two, which leads to one of the darkest humor interactions of all time with Pariah on a dying world while she gets Super-Corgi Puppy (a young Jon Kent.) As she leaves Pariah to his eternal fate, she tells him that Wonder Girl and her have a secret plan to rescue their dad under Trinity’s nose. Meanwhile, in the land of the gods, Steve Trevor has a plan of his own. Ever the resourceful and irreverent man, he incapacitates the Three Fates and takes his daughter’s string of fate into his own hands, saying all he needs is her.

This is the Weirdest Family Reunion

Before this series is over, whether the girls manage to restore Steve Trevor to life or not, there is going to be some kind of meeting between them. Of course, this is going to be probably the strangest family reunion of all time. So far we have three different versions of the same person, ranging from around five to her twenties, three different versions of Batman and Superman’s sons transformed into puppies, and a dead guy. Yeah, even by comic book standards, this is one wild get together. And that’s without considering the possibility of other characters joining, like Wonder Woman herself finding her way into her daughter’s misadventures.

No matter what happens between Lizzie and Steve, I do know for sure that their family is driven by love first and foremost. Her parents have never been ones to buckle to what the Fates have determined as their destined path, and have especially always fought against the tides of eternity itself to stand with the ones they love. Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor have defied gods and time alike to be together, so obviously their daughter can only be just as determined to do the same thing and meet the father she never got to know. This family is powered by a love stronger than the cosmos, and I am looking forward to how they force their love onto this incorporating world. Also, Wonder Robin and the corgis are just adorable.

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #1 is on sale now!