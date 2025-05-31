Absolute Wonder Woman Revealed a New Amazon (But Who Are They?)

Absolute Wonder Woman #8 marks the first chapter of Diana’s next story in DC’s Absolute Universe, titled “As My Mothers Made Me”, and it reveals a big twist in the final panel – that Wonder Woman’s enemy Doctor Poison has located another Amazon. DC’s Absolute Universe was created as an alternate reality from mainline DC brought to life by the energy of the sinister Darkseid himself. As such, the Absolute Universe radically re-imagines all of DC’s heroes. In the case of Wonder Woman, she was taken from her homeland of Themyscira as an infant and raised in Hell by the sorceress Circe, under orders from the Olympian Apollo, and has never met any other Amazons.

That is, until Diana’s fateful encounter with Doctor Poison (her Absolute incarnation being a sentient cloud of gas encased in a containment suit), who reveals to Diana that she has found another Amazon. Naturally, Absolute Wonder Woman #9 is bound to dive into more detail on this revelation, but the vagueness around the identity of the Amazon Doctor Poison has found leaves a lot of room to make her either an established Amazon from Wonder Woman’s DC lore or something else altogether. Here are the three most likely possibilities for who the Amazon Doctor Poison has found could be.

Queen Hippolyta

The first and most immediately obvious choice of the mystery Amazon that Doctor Poison is alluding to is the Queen of the Amazons and Diana’s own mother, Queen Hippolyta. As the leader of the Amazons, the Absolute version of Hippolyta would no doubt have an immediate motivation to meet Diana as the daughter who was taken from her and raised in Hell. Additionally, Diana’s activities as a superheroine would be the kind of thing that would also elevate Hippolyta’s interest in meeting the daughter she was involuntarily estranged from, Diana wielding her weaponry and warrior skills as the face of the Amazons in Man’s World.

Considering how much Absolute DC has altered its main heroes, the changes and updates it has made to supporting characters have been just as significant. With the Amazons being hidden from not just the world but Diana herself, the reveal of how different the Absolute version of Wonder Woman’s own mother is should certainly be on the table. Absolute DC could do anything from making Hippolyta a villainess to compliment the protagonist flip of Circe as Diana’s adoptive mother in Hell, or make Hippolyta an Amazonian exile like Diana herself, both changes that could only be revealed once Diana’s finally meets her mother.

Antiope

Hippolyta isn’t the only Amazon essential to Diana’s upbringing on Themyscira, with her aunt Antiope one of the original Amazons of the island. Like Hippolyta, Antiope is both a high-ranking Amazonian warrior and a family member whom Diana has never had the chance to meet due to her captivity in Hell for most of her life. Diana and Antiope would surely be mutually motivated to meet one another for much the same reasons as Hippolyta, and here too can Absolute DC throw readers another twist.

Antiope, as a member of Diana’s larger but not nuclear family, could be even more readily re-invented as a rogue, or at least rebellious, Amazon than Hippolyta, and even one of the primary figures to motivates Apollo to place Diana’s in Circe’s care in Hell in the first place. In turn, Diana meeting her aunt could be a great way to pull back the curtain on the Amazonian’s conflict with the Olympians, and present it from the former group’s perspective. Naturally, with Absolute DC giving all of DC’s core characters a darker makeover, presenting Antiope as either rougher around the edges or more gentle than her usual portrayal could be another great twist for Absolute DC.

A Completely New Amazon

While Queen Hippolyta and Antiope seem like the most likely Amazons from Wonder Woman lore to be the mystery Amazon Doctor Poison has uncovered, an alternative could be for Absolute Wonder Woman to introduce an entirely new Amazon into Wonder Woman’s canon. While Doctor Poison’s revelation is a major one, it also doesn’t immediately point to any specific Amazon. The twist is simply predicated on the fact that, after only recently being freed from Hell and never meeting her sisters on Themyscira, Diana is finally getting the chance to do so through Doctor Poison. A wholly original Amazon brings with her a completely fresh face for Diana to meet, but that doesn’t mean that already established Amazons can’t be a part of the picture either.

Once Diana meets the Amazon whom Doctor Poison is leading her to, she will inevitably have plenty of questions, including how to find her sisters and her mother. An Amazon unique to Absolute Wonder Woman could readily point Diana in the right direction, while also bringing her own skills and strengths as either friend or foe to Wonder Woman into the story. While it is certainly tempting to use Absolute Wonder Woman #8’s big twist to bring an established Amazon from the comics into the story, an original Amazon could bring a lot of new material into Absolute DC while simultaneously setting up Wonder Woman finally meeting Queen Hippolyta, Antiope, and the Amazons of Themyscira for the first time in her life.