Wonder Woman’s Daughter Is Getting Her Own Series (And We’re Getting the Most Adorable Crisis Ever)

Tom King’s Wonder Woman has its critics, but there’s one part of it that nearly everyone loves — the Trinity back-ups, introducing readers to the childhood of Wonder Woman’s daughter. King, working with artist Belen Ortega, gave readers brilliant slice of life superhero stories, and they’re among the best things from King’s Wonder Woman run. DC has already collected the back-ups into their own issues, Trinity Special #1 and Trinity Special: World’s Finest #1, but fans have wanted new stories starring Trinity. Well, DC has good news for everyone — the publisher announced a series reuniting King and Ortega, along with color artist Tamra Bonvillain and letterer Clayton Cowles, for Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman.

The six issue series releases on June 11, 2025, telling an all-new Trinity story co-starring Jon Kent and Damian Wayne. The children of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman made an amazing trio, with Jon and Damian doing their best to keep Trinity out of trouble, trouble that was often the fault of their babysitting methods. This newest installment in the life of Trinity is looking to be the best yet if DC’s solicits for is anything to judge by:

“Back by popular demand and now with her own miniseries…Trinity! It all begins when the daughter of Wonder Woman embarks on her most dangerous adventure yet to enter the timeline to find her father. As the young hero knows, messing with time has its consequences, but that doesn’t mean she learned her lesson the first time. Things are about to get ruff and the Super Sons have gone to the dogs. Prepare for a Crisis of Infinite Corgis!”

DC has also released several preview pages, and they look gorgeous. The team of Damian, Jon, and Trinity are among DC’s best young heroes, and their adventures showed fans an entirely new side of Tom King’s work. DC’s back-up game has been on point for years, and the Trinity back-ups were among the finest.

A New World’s Finest Team

Fans have gotten to see the children of superheroes before, but the Trinity back-ups gave us a look at it like we’ve never seen before. Most comics starring the children of superheroes usually jump to their teens, and rarely show the years when children are at their most chaotic and lovable. Trinity’s misadventures with Jon and Damian — the two of them constantly leave Trinity with the kind of technology that would be found in places like the Fortress of Solitude and Bat-Cave — were some of the funniest stories DC has put out.

King was able to pack the stories with heart, and nailed the characterization of Jon and Damian. Each chapter of the back-up showed just how much trouble a smart, precocious child like Trinity could get into. The Trinity back-ups were masterpieces, giving readers a nice chaser after the rather heavy themes of King’s Wonder Woman. Judging from these pages, it looks like Trinity and company are going to get into more time travel trouble — a particularly excellent chapter of the back-ups showcased Trinity accidentally messing with the timeline, forcing Jon and Damian to figure out what she changed and how to fix.

The solicit promised the the new World’s Finest team of Jon, Damian, and Trinity having to deal a crisis of epic proportions, with Trinity not having learned her lesson about time travel. Suddenly, the SuperSons are stuck as Corgis — and perhaps other heroes, since the solicit promises infinite Corgis — leaving multiple version of Trinity from across the timestream to deal with it. This is exactly the kind of story that Trinity fans want, and looks to be another brilliant chapter in the story of Trinity’s life.

Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman #1 drops on June 11, 2025.

