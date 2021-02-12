Vagrant Queen Audio Drama Comes to GraphicAudio

✖

Today, GraphicAudio -- who make high-quality audio dramas, with a focus on science fiction and other geek-friendly genres -- released Vagrant Queen and the Bezoar of Kings. Marked as the first volume and thus implying more to come, the audio drama can be purchased for from $18.95 (to stream on an app) up to $26.95 plus shipping (to get an MP3 CD delivered). Vagrant Queen, which hails from Vault Comics, was co-created by Eisner- and GLAAD Media Award-nominated writer Magdalene Visaggio (Kim & Kim) and artist Jason Smith. Last year, it enjoyed a single-season run as a TV series on Syfy, starring Adriyan Rae and Tim Rozon in key roles.

The GraphicAudio adventures are, apparently, adapted pretty directly from the comics. That's not surprising from the company that has made radio plays out of continuity-intensive stories like Crisis on Infinite Earths and 52 as part of their partnership with DC.

You can see the official synopsis for the GraphicAudio presentation below, and you can order it here.

(Photo: GraphicAudio)

GraphicAudio and Vault Comics are proud to present VAGRANT QUEEN! Adapted directly from the graphic novel and produced with a full cast of actors, immersive sound effects and cinematic music.

Former child queen Elida was driven from her throne at age ten and forced to wander the galaxy, evading the revolutionary forces that wanted her dead. When an old frenemy claims to know the whereabouts of Elida’s long-lost mother, she is forced to return to her former kingdom and stage a rescue.

Vagrant Queen launched in May 2018. There have been six issues of the series released to date, all of which are collected in trade paperback format as Vagrant Queen Vol. 1, released in February 2019. Early issues of the series received positive reviews from critics.

GraphicAudio has also recently adapted four volumes of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic The Boys, now a huge hit on Amazon Prime TV.