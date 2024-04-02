Valiant Returns With New Company-Wide Comics Event

The Valiant Universe is returning for its latest stab at a shared superhero universe. After being acquired by DMG Entertainment in 2018, the publisher's comic line largely fizzled out as the wider brand tried to make its way into film and television. Now, DMG has agreed to a licensing agreement with Alien Books, which is relaunching the line with the publisher's first comics event in years. Later this year, Alien will launch "Resurgence of the Valiant Universe," an event made up of the publishing house's most popular characters.

Until the event officially launches in September, however, Alien Books is teasing it through "Road to Resurgence of the Valiant Universe," a series of books being released as a lead-in to the event. As of now, seven books have been announced prior to the event, including some stories that wrap up tales first launched in the DMG era including Faith Returns, X-O Manowar: Invictus, Rai: Book of the Darque, and Ninjak vs. Roku.

"Meet Doctor Silk: to some, a nefarious terrorist obsessed with power and immortality; to others, a visionary scientist capable of guiding humanity to its next evolutionary leap," the publisher says of the event. "But when Doctor Silk forges an unlikely alliance, he gains the means to reshape the very fabric of the Valiant Universe itself, unleashing a threat of unprecedented magnitude. Sinister forces conspire to unravel the universe, and every hero must band together to confront this existential menace. Or must they?"

Keep scrolling to see all the titles announced as teasers for the "Resurgence of the Valiant Universe!"