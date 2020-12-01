Witchblade Recruits Marguerite Bennett and Ariela Kristantina, Brings Back Sara Pezzini

✖

Witchblade is coming back into print, and the new volume -- from writer Marguerite Bennett and artist Ariela Kristantina, will see the return of Sara Pezzini, the original bearer of the Witchblade in the comics. The characters' creator and Top Cow founder Marc Silvestri will reportedly be working with the creative team to help shape the direction of the series. When Image first launched, many of their original titles were superhero titles (or something very much like them), which would have had a shared universe a la Marvel or DC. That idea fell away over time -- perhaps inevitably, since the comics and characters are all creator-owned, so crossovers and reprint rights can get hairy. But with a number of high-profile sellouts on Spawn and Savage Dragon lately, it seems likely Witchblade is a book that has the potential to really catch the audience's attention.

The new series will make its debut in Witchblade #1/2, a Kickstarter reward for backers of a crowdfunded slipcase hardcover of some classic Witchblade stories. That project is more than 200% funded with 36 days remaining.

Pezzini is the first and best-known heroine to headline the title, which centers on those who wield the Witchblade, an amulet that has been worn by remarkable women throughout history. Created in 1995, Witchblade remains one of Image Comics's longest-running series, with more than 200 issues under its belt (plus spinoffs and related titles).

Before becoming a key part of Image's supernatural mythology, Pezzini was a New York City homicide detective who came into possession of the Witchblade, which bonds with a female host and provides them with a variety of powers in order to fight supernatural evil.

"After a five-year hiatus we are returning with an all-new series featuring Sara Pezzini as the Witchblade," said Top Cow President Matt Hawkins in a statement. "This new creative team will start at the beginning and open a new chapter for Top Cow's most prominent character."

"Easy to say that I'm more than thrilled to be part of Witchblade's relaunch — and to be working with Marguerite and Marc as well," Kristantina added. "Hopefully, the long time fans of Witchblade can enjoy Marguerite's fantastic writing and my visuals as well. I'm very looking forward to collaborating with Marc to bring this project to life."

"Witchblade is iconic. I'm utterly delighted to be bringing Sara Pezzini back to her stalwart fans and honored to have the chance to introduce her to a new generation of readers," Bennett said. "We're going through a world of cosmos and mythos, horror and sensuality, romance and danger -- and I couldn't be happier to be working with Ariela and Marc on making this impossible dream a reality."

The character has ties to The Darkness, which has never been adapted into live action but as a popular video game franchise. At one point, Top Cow was developing a movie featuring Witchblade and The Darkness.

A few years back, NBC was developing a Witchblade TV series from Caroline Dries and Brian Young. It never happened, although Dries is now a writer and producer on The CW's Batwoman. A previous TV series, which aired on TNT from 2001 to 2002, starred Yancy Butler as Pezzini. Despite strong ratings, Witchblade was canceled before its third season, due to its high production costs and some behind-the-scenes issues.

Keep your eyes on ComicBook.com for more details on the new Witchblade as they emerge.