A Guide to the Return of Wolverine

If you’re a regular reader of Marvel Comics, then it might feel like Wolverine has been returning for more than a year at this point. You wouldn’t be far off either. It was first revealed that Wolverine had returned from the dead in the pages of Marvel Legacy #1, released in September of 2017. Since that moment, he has been slowly working his way back into the Marvel universe through a variety of methods, appearing in more than a dozen different issues so far. That’s far from the end of this story though as the event surrounding his resurrection will not be complete until this fall—making that year-long feeling really come true.

After so many years encased in an adamantium shell, it feels appropriate that Wolverine’s return would be a properly epic event. That doesn’t mean it’s easy to keep track of all the pieces or know what to read, however. With a handful of miniseries all focused on this same plot currently, most readers would need a guide to understand what is currently out there and what has already been published. That’s what we’re here for. If you’re interested in seeing how Wolverine is making his way back to the X-Men and the rest of the Marvel universe, we have assembled a complete list of all the series and one-shots associated with this event. This is everything you can find on Wolverine until the event concludes with Hunt for Wolverine: Dead Ends in August. Just click ahead to figure out what you might want to read to catch up on the biggest return of a superhero in years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Legacy

Marvel Legacy #1

Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Esad Ribic

The first reappearance of Wolverine left fans with more questions than answers. His story served as the big cliffhanger and a connective thread in the relaunch of the Marvel Comics line last fall in this one-shot issue. It only comprises a few pages in an issue stuffed with introductions for new starting points of various Marvel superheroes. However, it does make it clear that the Wolverine who has returned is the same one that was killed in 2014. His sense of style and attitude are the same, and his knowledge of the Marvel universe seemed largely intact. The biggest surprise here was his possession of the Space Stone. How he discovered the Infinity Stone remains a mystery, but its place in Marvel Comics has been addressed further in Infinity Countdown #1.

Cameo Appearances

Captain America #697, Amazing Spider-Man #794, Mighty Thor #703, Marvel 2-In-One #3, Black Panther #170, Avengers #680, Incredible Hulk #714, X-Men: Red #2, and Invincible Iron Man #598

Created by Various

Between Marvel Legacy #1 and the next one-shot on this list, Wolverine popped up in almost all of Marvel Comics’ best-selling series. These one-page appearances loosely tied into the events of the issue they followed with Wolverine popping up around the world looking for old friends and allies (and always just missing them). They provided a bit of bonus artwork from a wide range of creators, and a reminder to fans that Wolverine would soon rejoin the Marvel universe in some fashion. None of these cameos are necessary to understand Wolverine’s return, but quite a few offer a good laugh.

Hunt for Wolverine

Hunt for Wolverine #1

Written by Charles Soule

Art by David Marquez and Paulo Siqueira

This is the one-shot that really set the return of Wolverine into motion, with the Marvel Legacy issue and various one-shots serving primarily as teasers. This issue tells two important stories. First, it informs readers of how Wolverine was removed from his adamantium shell and where he was actually laid to rest. It also sets the plot of the “Hunt for Wolverine” event into motion when his body is discovered to be missing. This is the single most important issue pertaining to Wolverine’s resurrection so far, as it establishes all of the known facts to date and sets up the various miniseries that will explore how Wolverine returned and where he is now.

Weapon Lost

Hunt For Wolverine: Weapon Lost #1-4

Written by Charles Soule

Art by Matteo Buffagni

The first of four miniseries detailing various groups in the Marvel universe attempting to find Wolverine, Weapon Lost is the detective story of the lot. Daredevil assembles a group of sleuths with unique backgrounds and abilities, including Misty Knight, Frank McGee, and Cypher, to follow various leads across the globe. This series might pay off the many Wolverine cameos as the team is led to distant locales tracing even the slightest hint that Wolverine might have been there.

Adamantium Agenda

Hunt For Wolverine: Adamantium Agenda #1-4

Written by Tom Taylor

Art by R.B. Silva

This is the blockbuster, superhero title of the set as some of Wolverine’s closest Avengers allies, including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones, attempt to protect Wolverine’s DNA if his body has been stolen. The group is also connected by a shared past debt to Logan himself and a promise none of them want to break. It’s a dual narrative that reminds readers why Wolverine was loved by his fellow heroes as well as why they worry about his possible return.

Claws of a Killer

Hunt For Wolverine: Claws of a Killer #1-4

Written by Mariko Tamaki

Art by Butch Guice

It’s not only heroes that want to find Wolverine though. This mini series follows three of Logan’s greatest enemies, Sabretooth, Lady Deathstrike, and Daken, as they also track down rumors to ensure that the man they most wanted to kill stays dead. It’s the bloodiest of the four series, but also features the set of characters with the skills and history that make them best suited to finding Wolverine, wherever he might have gone.

Mystery in Madripoor

Hunt For Wolverine: Mystery in Madripoor #1-4

Written by Jim Zub

Art by Thony Silas

The last of the four miniseries involved in the “Hunt for Wolverine” event premiered this week. It’s the crime noir story set in the villain-infested city of Madripoor where Logan was recently sighted under his Patch persona. Kitty Pryde leads a team of Wolverine’s closest friends, including Jubilee, Storm, Rogue, Psylocke, and Domino, as they delve into the seedy underbelly of Madripoor and discover conspiracies surrounding Wolverine’s possible return. Whether or not they find Wolverine, this promises to be one of the best X-Men team-ups of the year.