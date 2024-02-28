Women of Marvel 2024 #1 Review: A Familiar Form of Celebratory Anthology

March is Women's History Month so it is only fitting that Marvel kicks things off with their annual Women of Marvel anthology. Generally speaking, these sorts of anthologies designed to celebrate specific groups on honorary months can be a mixed bag. They frequently highlight underused characters or stories in way that serve less to amplify them and more to offer a "feel good" for consumers while, in the larger continuity of stories there is no greater representation. While this year's Women of Marvel seems to aspire to be more than that—the issue's introduction reminds readers that some of Marvel's ladies are getting bigger stories coming in the core line soon—this year's issue is also full of stories reminding readers of the value of Marvel's roster of powerful female characters.

The issue contains five stories and it starts off with what might be the two strongest: "Malice the Mitigator" by writer Gail Simone and "Witch House" by writer Sarah Reese Brennan. "Malice the Mitigator" kicks off with what looks like a Golden Age tale featuring Sue Storm and Namor but quickly subverts itself when the women begin disappearing from the story due to the machinations of the Mitigator. Simone turns the story into a little bit of a cheeky humor. There's a great "What If" gag going on with the story. And it offers a bit of commentary on the importance of the female characters and women in general by proxy to deliver a fun team up of Marvel's heroines across eras. Lydia Rasero's art is a standout here as well, particularly with Triona Farrell's colors, in how beautifully it represents all of Marvel's time periods.

Brennan's "Witch House" is a Scarlet Witch story that takes on the idea that sometimes a woman's best defense is herself, just in magic terms. It's a charming story which sees Wanda have her own back, highlighting that women can and do take care of themselves. It's a short story and a little on the light side, but Arielle Jovellanos' art is absolutely charming and it's always good to see Wanda having her own back.

As for the other stories, they're fun reads. Writer Erica Shultz's Black Widow centered "The Favor" is mostly panels of action with an adorable reason for said action, but it seems very silly even for all its charm. The Squirrel Girl story, "The Endgame" by writer Nao Fuji is adorable, but too short; I will always want more Squirrel Girl when offered. The final story, a Julia Carpenter centered tale called "The Future is Here" from writer Celeste Bronfman isn't exactly a tie-in to the recent Madame Web movie but it's hard not to get the feeling that the timing of the issue to the release of that film was on Marvel's mind when including the character in this issue.

Like most special event or commemoration anthologies, Women of Marvel 2024 #1 is a little bit of a mixed bag. There are some strong stories, some less strong. The prose components, written by Angelique Roche, provide a good read. But the issue still feels superficial in how it celebrates the women of Marvel Comics. As the opening story highlighted, there are a lot of amazing female characters on Marvel's rosters as well women creators. Issues like this only serve to remind us that Marvel can do a lot more to utilize them in stories that aren't just feel good moments of respite.

Published by Marvel Comics

On February 28, 2024

Written by Gail Simone, Sarah Rees Brennan, Erica Schultz, Nao Fuji, and Celeste Bronfman

Art by Lydia Rasero, Arielle Jovellanos, Giada Belviso, Nao Fuji, and Leila Leiz

Colors by Triona Farrell, Brittany Peer, Giada Marchisio, Nao Fuji, and Ceci De La Cruz

Letters by Ariana Maher

Cover by Carmen Carnero and Rachelle Rosenberg