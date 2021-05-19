Wonder Girl #1 Review: Yara Flor Is An Absolute Star for DC Comics

✖

The introduction of Yara Flor was one of the biggest highlights of DC Comics' "Future State" takeover, which is why it is delightful seeing DC keep the character in their line up with an ongoing series that began this week: Wonder Girl #1. With Joëlle Jones once again at the helm, Jordie Bellaire on colors and Clayton Cowles on letters, the team is assembled to make Yara's new series every bit as impressive as her Future State debut, and that's exactly what they do in an absolutely stellar debut issue. If you pick up only one DC comic book this week, choose Wonder Girl #1.

Jones sets the tone for this series from the opening sequence, pairing mundane instructions from a flight attendant over a tragic encounter early in Yara's life, and the juxtaposition will hook your interest immediately.

(Photo: DC)

The sequence provides some necessary context in regards to who Yara is as a person and the trauma she carries but unlike some trips to a hero's origins, this one doesn't overstay its welcome or kill the pacing. Readers are soon returned to the present, and Yara's charm is on full display. There's evident tranquility in her personality and demeanor regardless of what she's doing, whether that be chatting the ear off of someone met on a tour bus or saving someone else from a burning car.

Jones weaves in Yara's central conflicts throughout, and when I say conflicts, plurality is emphasized. Yara has threats to deal with from every angle, but each one is compelling in its own right and raises questions regarding Yara's origins and how various factions connect to the series' start. We also learn she will be coming into some sort of conflict with the Amazons and their new Queen Nubia. While I didn't expect that swerve, it only makes this issue more intriguing.

On the art front, Jones and Bellaire deliver some stunning visuals throughout the issue, something I expected yet still found myself astonished by at various moments. It's hard to adequately convey how gorgeous this comic is at times, not only in its characters but also its stylish layouts, including one splash page that features a who's who of DC's big guns. There is an effortlessness and fluidity to how this story flows from one panel to the next, and those last few pages switch things up considerably yet remain stunning in their own right.

That aforementioned splash page reveals how the greater DC universe is reacting to Yara—a theme throughout the issue. People all around the world are perplexed, concerned, or threatened by her presence, and while that is one of the main plot points set up in this issue, Jones never lets all of that macro-level plot work overwhelm her heroine. The other elements and factions are all a part of Yara's story, not the other way around, and she's the reason you'll return for Wonder Girl #2.

As for my critiques, there aren't many to speak of. If I was compelled to point something out: the middle section where Yara is on the tour does not seem crucial to this story, but I already know the character she encounters there will almost certainly play an important role. While Jones does a lovely job of balancing the larger plot and Yara's personal journey, Yara could have been featured just a bit more. But that's just because she's so damn likable on the page.

Yara was one of Future State's clear stars, and if you were worried about her losing any of that shine in an ongoing series, you can put those fears to rest. Yara is an absolute star, and Wonder Girl has the potential to be one of DC Comics' next breakout character. If you miss out, don't say I didn't warn you.

Published by DC Comics

On May 18, 2021

Written by Joëlle Jones

Art by Joëlle Jones

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Cover by Joëlle Jones and Jordie Bellaire