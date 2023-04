X-Men: Hellfire Gala Reveals Over 20 High Fashion Variant Covers

The Hellfire Gala is all about high fashion, and that's never been more evident than on a slew of variant covers Marvel is releasing for the X-Men event. The 2023 edition of X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 will have dramatic repercussions on the X-Men line, as it leads directly into the Fall of X era for Marvel's mutants. Marvel is teasing a night of shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, and horrifying tragedy, all in the background of this year's hottest outfits. Some of the biggest artists in comics will be lending their talents to a variant cover program for X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1. Superheroes such as Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Moon Knight, Thor, Black Cat, Mary Jane Watson, and more will don their most festive suits for the can't-miss event of the year.

X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 will boast an impressive list of artists, including Kris Anka, Joshua Cassara, Russell Dauterman, Adam Kubert, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, and Luciano Vecchio. There will be 30 Hellfire Gala variant covers in total, and there's more than 20 that you can check out down below.