Marvel Teases How the Hellfire Gala Leads Into the X-Men Event Fall of X

The 2023 version of the Hellfire Gala will have major repercussions for Fall of X, the next era of X-Men comics. The Hellfire Gala is a byproduct of the X-Men relocating to the island nation of Krakoa, and gets its name from the extravagant events Emma Frost and the Hellfire Club used to throw for its exclusive members. So far, the first two Hellfire Galas have seen the X-Men terraform Mars and rename it Arakko, the murder of Scarlet Witch, and the world learn that the X-Men have cheated death with resurrection. The third annual Hellfire Gala promises to turn the X-Men's world upside down.

Marvel revealed new details regarding the Hellfire Gala at Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event on Thursday evening. Along with revealing the all-new X-Men lineup, the X-Men: Hellfire Gala one-shot marks the official beginning of Fall of X. Marvel promises the X-Men "are going to be left reeling after a series of shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths…and more."

X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 will boast an impressive list of artists, including Kris Anka, Joshua Cassara, Russell Dauterman, Adam Kubert, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, and Luciano Vecchio. The one-shot's cover is by artist Phil Noto and features the X-Men in their formal attire as Orchis' Nimrod and the Mister Sinister clone Dr. Stasis loom in the background.

Marvel Hosting Real-Life X-Men Hellfire Gala at San Diego Comic-Con

An uncanny event is going from in-page to in-person at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. During Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event on Thursday, Marvel Comics announced D23: The Official Disney Fan Club will host the first-ever real-life Hellfire Gala when the annual convention returns to San Diego on July 22nd. Inspired by the X-Men comic crossover tying in with July's giant-sized X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 one-shot and the Fall of X event launch, the Gala is where fans will learn the line-up of X-Men elected to protect the living island of Krakoa.

Like the comics — where mutants, celebrities, and superheroes attend the biggest party of the season celebrating mutantkind — D23's Hellfire Gala promises to "outfit the fiercest fashion" for the "powered-up party of the summer." In a release, Marvel said cosplayers and convention attendees are invited to "dress in super-powered style, fashioning the chicest looks, embellished by their own epic abilities. Because, as any Hellfire Gala fan knows, powers are the ultimate accessory."

For fans who participate in the reward program Marvel Insiders, you can enter for your chance to be drawn into an upcoming issue to attend the Hellfire Gala in the Marvel Insider Drawn Into Hellfire Gala 2023 Sweepstakes. The Disney Fan Club will reveal more details about the real-life version of the Hellfire Gala closer to San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1 goes on sale July 26th.