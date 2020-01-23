Mike Allred’s X-Ray Robot: Dark Horse Unveils Rock Homage Variant Covers (Exclusive)

In a matter of weeks, legendary artist Michael Allred is joining forces with the team at Dark Horse Comics to launch an all-new superhero in the form of X-Ray Robot. The series follows Max, a scientist who manages to rip reality apart during an experiment at work. As the story unfolds, Max and his 277-year-old robotic future self — ah, comics — “embark on an interdimensional road trip” to save the universe. Allred serves as both writer and artist for the series while his wife Laura handles the colorwork.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the Allreds have teamed up with an expansive slate of top-shelf creators to pump out variant covers for each issue in the series. As music is set to play a big role in the series, each variant cover pays homage to an iconic album cover throughout time.

Beginning with the Madness homage for #1 (by Chris Samnee and Matthew Wilson), the series also pays tribute to David Bowie (#2, David Rubin), Pink Floyd (#3, Greg Smallwood), and Tool (#4, Tradd Moore). Keep scrolling to see all four covers then head to the comments and let us know which ones you plan on picking up!

X-Ray Robot is due out March 25th.

X-Ray Robot #1 – Madness “One Step Beyond” Homage by Chris Samnee and Matthew Wilson

X-Ray Robot #2 – David Bowie “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust” Homage by David Rubin

X-Ray Robot #3 – Pink Floyd “The Wall” Homage by Greg Smallwood

X-Ray Robot #4 – Tool “Lateralus” Homage by Tradd Moore