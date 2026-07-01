Two Netflix Exclusive Power Rangers Projects Are Now Available on Another Service

As Power Rangers fans eagerly await the new comics in BOOM! Studios’ lineup and any news on the in-development live-action series, there’s been some movement on two previous high-profile Power Rangers projects. Before the latest relaunch, Netflix was going to be the home for Power Rangers with a shared TV and movie universe, and while that didn’t ultimately happen, several projects are still exclusive to the streamer. Well, at least they were, as now two Netflix-exclusive Power Rangers projects have shown up on another streaming service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the Netflix and Hasbro era of Power Rangers, the franchise released the 30th Anniversary Special Once & Always and Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, which would end up being the final installment of the 30-year television franchise. Even with the big franchise plans not moving forward, both were still exclusive to Netflix, but now @RangerCommandPH and @fossoralinguini have spotted both projects on Prime Video. It is important to note that they aren’t part of the Prime Video subscription, but they are purchasable on the service now, giving those outside of Netflix a way to watch them in full.

The Netflix Era of Power Rangers Ended Too Soon (And There Were Big Plans)

Hopes were immensely high for the Power Rangers franchise back in 2020, as it was announced that Jonathan Entwistle (End of the F****** World, I’m Not Okay With This) was going to be at the helm of a new reboot, and he would also be heading up a television adaptation that would be connected to the film and any additional adaptations.

A connected universe was and still is a big deal, and having someone who worked so well with Netflix on the project felt like a major advantage. Things still looked promising despite not a ton of news in the years after, but in 2024, Netflix revealed they were no longer moving forward with those plans for Power Rangers, and Hasbro started to explore a new direction for the series. That also meant that Entwistle and showrunner Jenny Klein, who had jumped on the project in the time between, were no longer involved.

New reports have revealed some of Entwistle’s plans for the series, which would have taken cues from Power Rangers Shattered Grid and featured a more adult tone. There also would have been an epic war that even featured dragons, as well as the return of Tommy and a full multiverse.

Unfortunately, in 2024, those plans were seemingly abandoned, and the final two Power Rangers projects for Netflix would be Cosmic Fury and Once & Always. Cosmic Fury was technically the first season of that series, but was also a continuation of both seasons of Dino Fury, which are also on Netflix along with the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series. As for what’s next, we’ll have to wait and see if the new project can capture the franchise in a way that new and longtime fans can appreciate.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!