The Franchise’s Newest Ranger Steals The Show in Power Rangers Unlimited Preview

Power Rangers will kick off its next chapter with three new series later this year, and while the others are focused on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and an older retired Green Ranger, the other series is taking on over 30 years of the franchise’s history and creating new stories. It’s also introducing a brand new Ranger, and they are stealing the show in the book’s new preview.

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That new Ranger is known as the Striking Tiger Unlimited Ranger, and thanks to a new preview from ICV2, we finally get to see them in action. We still don’t know their identity yet, but the preview gives us a few key details. The first is that in the current universe they are fighting in, Lord Zedd says that they are supposed to be dead, and the new Ranger also reveals that where they come from, Zedd is long gone. We also see the threat the new Ranger and their team is facing, which includes Tengu Warriors, Putties, and Machine Empire Cogs, who are villains from Mighty Morphin, the Mighty Morphin film, and Zeo, respectively. You can check out the full preview below.

Power Rangers Unlimited Features A Battle on a Multiversal Scale

As seen in the previews, Zedd is leading quite an army against the new Ranger, but they aren’t alone, as a few images showcase the powerhouse team that’s been assembled to take on that threat. We even get a hint at the mysterious operator who has put this team together and put them under the leadership of the new Ranger, but we don’t know much else about the team’s origins.

Hey Power Rangers friends! If you’ve always wanted to read a series that featured Rangers and teams from across the entire franchise, now is your chance! Preorder and subscribe to POWER RANGERS UNLIMITED at your local comic shop today! FOC is 5/25/26!https://t.co/OSaxRRsGxi pic.twitter.com/d0nRZnBzsD — Kenny Porter (@KenBlakePorter) May 11, 2026

The full team seems to include Aurico (Red Ranger, Alien Rangers), Tanya (Yellow Ranger, Power Rangers Zeo), Damon Henderson (Green Ranger, Power Rangers Lost Galaxy), Danny Delgado (Black Ranger, Power Rangers Wild Force), Tori Hanson (Wind Ranger, Power Rangers Ninja Storm), Xander Bly (Green Ranger, Power Rangers Mystic Force), Gia Moran (Yellow Ranger, Power Rangers Megaforce), and Robert James (Wolf Ranger, Power Rangers Jungle Fury), and you can see several of them in action as they take on Zedd’s assembled army.

We still have lots of questions, but so far, the book looks epic in scope and layered with several compelling mysteries. The artwork looks stellar as well, and the good news is we don’t have to wait too much longer for the series to debut. You can check out the official description below.

“Get ready for a groundbreaking new series featuring all your favorite Rangers across time and space! This is it, Power Rangers fans! All of your favorite Rangers from every season and every series of the long-running television and comic series will finally be united in ways you’ve never even dreamed!

At a mysterious base on the planet Aquitar, a morphinomenal program is taking shape… Under the guidance of the eccentric Operator, the Striking Tiger Unlimited Ranger calls upon Power Rangers from across time and space to form elite teams and battle a rising evil!

In the first issue of this all-new ongoing series, get ready as Power Rangers superfans Joey Esposito (Batman: Urban Legends) and Kenny Porter (The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive, Fearless) alongside superstar artist Alessio Zonno (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III) draw from across thirty years of canon to bring together unlimited dream teams of your favorite Rangers.”

Power Rangers Unlimited #1 will hit comic stores on June 1, 2026.

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