The X-Men books have been in flux since the summer of 2024, when the Krakoa Era ended and the Brevoort era began. With the team heading to the MCU, Marvel put their most trusted executive editor, Tom Brevoort, in the X-Office. He’s gained a reputation for launching successful series for the publisher, but his time with the X-Men has been a learning experience for him, with readers watching him figure out the team and their allies in real time. Things started rough, but have gotten better, especially when Brevoort allows creators to go a little off the beaten path. Ashley Allen has become one of his favorites, her work on characters like Magik impressing readers and getting her even more jobs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

X-Orcists is Brevoort’s latest attempt to diversify the mutant line, going back to a well that was honestly kind of unsuccessful – mutant magic. While magic-using mutants have been around for ages, it was the dawn of the Krakoa Era that saw it brought to the fore again and flounder completely. However, this time it looks like it might actually work, as Allen teams with artist German Peralta for a first issue that will knock your socks off.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Pros Cons Allen constructs an exciting story with great pacing and a cool premise This is a personal problem, but I’ve always hated the way they play Maddie as if she’s a monster and not a victim; I expected Allen to go less in that direction but she’s still starting with Maddie as Monster Peralta’s art is A-list throughout the issue, his pencils really bringing the script to life Teaming up Magik, Madelyne Pryor, and Juggernaut is a great idea and they play well off each other

Allen Works Her Magik Yet Again

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

It feels like I write about Ashley Allen a lot and honestly, I’m pretty happy about it. I have not been all-in on the Brevoort era X-Office – quite the opposite, really – but Allen’s work has been impressing me every time I read a new book of hers. She gets these characters and is able to create compelling narratives for them. This issue is another example of that, as she drops us in a county fair gone wrong, and then keeps ramping things up from there, leading to Magik, Maddie, and Juggernaut battling a body-hopping demon. It’s a fun, fast-paced action story, with Allen throwing in little glimpses of the plot as the heroes realize what’s going on, leading to a surprising ending that brings back a villain I actually asked for not all that long ago.

This issue would have been a perfect comic for me, but then we get to Madelyne Pryor. Madelyne Pryor is integral to X-history in a number of ways and she’s been played as a monster for years, an evil, sexual woman who tried to kill her child and cheated on her husband with his brother (anyone remember when she was seducing the alternate universe version of her son? People have real problems with Madelyne Pryor slander). However, Maddie is as much a victim as anyone else – she was manipulated and maneuvered, and, lest we forget, abandoned by her husband Cyclops, who is going through something of a renaissance with fans. They were starting to play her more as the victim she is in the Krakoa Era and I was happy with that, but in this book Allen goes back somewhat to the monster Maddie, the one who doesn’t trust herself, and everyone sees as the ravening Goblin Queen. I think the change to Cyclops as the always right leader everyone loves is a part of that – admitting Maddie’s a victim means admitting that her crimes are Cyclops’s fault – and Brevoort seemingly isn’t about to let anyone do that with the mutant leader. Your mileage may vary on this one, but it was enough for me to penalize the comic.

Peralta Summons Some Devilishly-Pleasing Art

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

German Peralta and Allen worked together on Magik and have seemingly created a pretty good shorthand between the two of them. Peralta’s one of those artists who has been soldiering away at the B-list Marvel books for a bit now. We’ve been able to watch his development as an artist and X-Orcists is a perfect example of how good he’s gotten. Allen handed him a script full of big demonic action and he took it with a smile, giving readers an exciting comic that brings the story to life beautifully.

His line work is confident; this is an artist who knows where he wants everything to go and it shows in each panel. His lines are strong and smooth, his figure work is gorgeous, and his characters acting gets the point across. He even does his best to not overly sexualize Maddie, which is honestly pretty nice for a change. His action scenes have a nice fluid quality, which especially helps with an issue that has so much action in it. I love that he doesn’t skimp out on the backgrounds, like some other artists do at times. He’s able to capture the feel of small town fairgrounds so well you can smell frying oil and exhaust from the diesel generators, their low-pitched rumble playing in your ears, before the fire and screams take over.

X-Orcists is a book that could have went the direction of Excalibur/Knights of X/Captain Britain went – meaning blah stories that only people who shipped Betsy and Rachel liked – but instead is able to blend the ideas of mutant and magic much better than that trilogy of books. Magik, Madelyne Pryor, and Juggernaut are all characters who deserve more spotlight and Allen does a fantastic job with each of them (I might not like her Maddie direction, but she does capture the essence of the character). Peralta’s art makes it all work, giving readers the kind of imagery that makes stories like this sing. Putting these three characters together for a trip into the darkness of Limbo, by these two creators, was an excellent idea and I can’t wait to see where it goes next.

X-Orcists #1 is on sale now.

Do you think this issue is going in the right direction with Madelyne Pryor? How excited are you for SPOILERS return? Sound off in the comment section below.