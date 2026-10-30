Save 33% on The Hobbit Play Booster Box in This Rare MTG Deal

Magic: The Gathering just released The Hobbit set on August 14, combining one of the most beloved fantasy books of all time into the classic collectible card game. Featuring Book Cover cards, Dwarvish language cards (in Collector Boosters), Middle-Earth-themed lands, and a golden Smaug the Magnificent headliner, these cards are a true joy to play with and will delight many fans of Bilbo’s adventures there and back again.

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Naturally, this set is also packed with your favorite characters from the novel: Smaug, Gandalf, Thorin Oakenshield, Belladonna Took, and Bilbo himself. This set also boasts some stunning art cards, like Galadriel’s Dismissal and Gandalf, Shadow’s Foe (I’m in love with both of these).

If you haven’t gotten your hands on it yet because you missed the release, or you’re busy thinking about the MTG Star Trek launch in November, you might want to check out the sale Amazon’s having on The Hobbit booster box. It’s a great opportunity to pick it up at a not-too-inflated price.

You can see every card in the set on Magic’s official website.

Available Now | $139.99

This booster box contains 30 14-card packs and one Foil Box Topper card. Each booster pack contains at least one shiny Traditional Foil card and 1–3 cards Rare or higher. You also have a chance of pulling special alt-art, alt-border cards.

TCG Player ranks this box’s current market price at $128.91, making this sale price just a few dollars higher. The advantage here is that the box is eligible for Prime shipping, so you could be popping packs within 24 hours. It is marked 33% off what Amazon calls the “typical price” of $207.95, but be aware that is not the MSRP, but rather what another Amazon seller sold it for.

This is a limited-time deal, so we aren’t sure how long it will last. It’s a great opportunity to grab these cards if you want to give them a spin, and hopefully you’ll be lucky enough to pull some rare cards you can gloat about to your friends.