Best Buy’s Invites Are Open For Pokémon Delta Reign Booster Boxes

Pokémon TCG’s new expansion, Mega Evolution Delta Reign, is only a few days away. Many excited fans have already placed their pre-orders for the new set, but if you’ve struggled to secure everything you want, there may be good news waiting for you at Best Buy.

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The retailer has opened invites for the Delta Reign Booster Box, which contains 36 card packs and is listed at $160.99, and you can go sign up now. Although it hasn’t been released yet, resellers are already listing it at an average of $227 per TCGPlayer, so it would save you a lot of cash if you get lucky.

In case you aren’t familiar with Best Buy’s buying process for Pokémon TCG, here’s how it works: when you sign up for an invite, you are entered into a lottery. If you are chosen, you’ll get an email, and if you have the Best Buy app, you’ll also get a real-time notification on your phone. You have 24 hours to buy the item you’ve signed up for, and if for some reason you don’t purchase it, you’re automatically signed up to be alerted when it’s restocked.

Where Else Can I Buy Pokémon TCG Delta Reign Boosters?

As Pokémon TCG players well know, your only option for buying anything from Delta Reign at this point is to pay resale prices. Amazon has some listings that are in the $200-$300 range. There’s also a deal on eBay to buy a Booster Box for $199.95 after using a $10 coupon code. We also recommend going to your local hobby store when it opens on November 6, or even better, give them a call beforehand and ask what their plans are for the launch.

Also, don’t forget that there are two new Pokémon TCG releases on November 6 that are not Delta Reign! In case you’ve missed out on those, we’ll fill you in.

Releases November 6 | $39.99

The Ditto Premium Collection comes with eight 30th Celebration booster packs and a colorful acrylic display packed with Pokémon, which you can use to showcase the included Ditto card or any card from your collection. There are some floating out there at resale prices, but Best Buy’s listing says coming soon, so it’s worth keeping an eye on to try to score this at MSRP.

Releases November 6 | $29.99

This 30th Celebration set comes with a foil promo card, an oversized card featuring either Mewtwo or Mew, and a sculpted figure that matches the oversized card. You also get five booster packs from the special 30th Celebration expansion. Like the Ditto Collection, this one is also listed at Best Buy as coming soon, so keep an eye on the liting or ask your local hobby store if they plan to stock it come November 6.

Releases on November 6 | MSRP $179.99

These 30th Celebration Premium boxes are stuffed to the brim with goodies, including a playmat, card sleeves, a deck box, dice, a medallion, and more. You also get 30 30th Celebration booster packs. Like the other items, this is being sold online at inflated prices, but you can keep an eye on Best Buy for stock on November 6.