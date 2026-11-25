As collectors already know, Walmart’s Pokémon lottery (as well as Amazon’s, Target’s, and Best Buy’s) is one of the few ways to score Pokémon TCG at or close to MSRP. If you’re keeping an eye on the Walmart Collectibles Drawing, you’ll need to get ready, because today could be your lucky day.

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When is the next Walmart Drawing?

The next Walmart Pokémon TCG Drawing is on November 25, starting at 2 pm PST/5 pm EST and ending at 3 pm PST/6 pm EST. This week’s drawing includes many high-demand items, which you can see in our list below. We’ve listed the MSRPs for comparison.

Pokémon TCG: 30th Anniversary D7 4-Pack Tin — $37.99 (MSRP estimated at $39.96)

Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration Elite Trainer Box — $79.99 (MSRP $49.99)

Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration Mini Tin 10-Count Display Box — $159.99 (MSRP estimated at $100)

Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration Sylveon ex Box or Greninja ex Box — $39.99 (MSRP $24.99)

Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration Tech Sticker — $24.99 (MSRP $14.99)

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution Ascended Heroes Elite Trainer Box — $84.99 (MSRP $49.99)

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution Delta Reign Booster 36-Count Box — $180 (MSRP $161.64)

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet-Destined Rivals Blister 12-Count Bundle — $120 (MSRP estimated at $120)

Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration Booster Bundle — $44.99 (MSRP $31.99)

How to Enter the Walmart Drawing

To try to win a chance to buy something from this list, you’ll need to set up your Walmart account. Make sure your preferred delivery address and credit card information is saved in your account.

When the drawing window opens, go to Walmart’s drawing page and choose the items you want. You can try for each item once. If you are chosen, Walmart will automatically place the order and charge your card for the items you chose. If you get an email from Walmart notifying you that you have been selected, your items will be shipped soon (check your spam folder just in case it ends up there). If you want to cancel, you have six hours to do so from the time the order is placed.

How Do I Know If I Won the Walmart Drawing?

You should get the email within a day or two. If you don’t, you didn’t win this time, but of course you can still purchase the items from other sellers at higher prices. We’ve listed the best prices we’ve found on this round of items at Walmart below.