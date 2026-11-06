Grab These Major Criterion Collection 4K Movies at 50% Off Before They Sell Out

As streaming services continue to multiply and membership prices keep rising, having a physical collection of your favorite movies is more appealing than ever. I’ve begun building my own 4K collection, which is why Barnes & Noble’s newly launched Criterion Collection sale is calling my name. It runs through December 6 and includes hundreds of movies. Amazon also has some of these deals, but not all, so shop accordingly.

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All titles are 50% off, and that includes the big box sets—which is perfect timing for holiday shopping. One of my top picks is The Complete Kubrick 4K Collection, which is normally $599.99 but down to $299.99 in the sale. There’s no better way to dive into Kubrick’s fascinating body of work, and the packaging is gorgeous to boot.

Another one I highly recommend is Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films 1954-1975. It’s a terrific primer on the legendary series, and it’s discounted to $112.49 from its MSRP of $224.99. If you enjoyed Godzilla Minus One and find yourself thinking about watching the original films, this is the way to go.

Some of Criterion’s newest releases, like K-Pop Demon Hunters and Frankenstein, are also included. You can even get the 50% off deal on Criterion editions that haven’t come out yet, like David Lynch’s Wild at Heart, The Right Stuff, and Grizzly Man. It can be hard to navigate a sale this large, so I’ve got a list of my personal recommendations below. Happy shopping!

Criterion Collection 50% Off Sale