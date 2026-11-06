Grab These Major Criterion Collection 4K Movies at 50% Off Before They Sell Out

As streaming services continue to multiply and membership prices keep rising, having a physical collection of your favorite movies is more appealing than ever. I’ve begun building my own 4K collection, which is why Barnes & Noble’s newly launched Criterion Collection sale is calling my name. It runs through December 6 and includes hundreds of movies. Amazon also has some of these deals, but not all, so shop accordingly.
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All titles are 50% off, and that includes the big box sets—which is perfect timing for holiday shopping. One of my top picks is The Complete Kubrick 4K Collection, which is normally $599.99 but down to $299.99 in the sale. There’s no better way to dive into Kubrick’s fascinating body of work, and the packaging is gorgeous to boot.
Another one I highly recommend is Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films 1954-1975. It’s a terrific primer on the legendary series, and it’s discounted to $112.49 from its MSRP of $224.99. If you enjoyed Godzilla Minus One and find yourself thinking about watching the original films, this is the way to go.
Some of Criterion’s newest releases, like K-Pop Demon Hunters and Frankenstein, are also included. You can even get the 50% off deal on Criterion editions that haven’t come out yet, like David Lynch’s Wild at Heart, The Right Stuff, and Grizzly Man. It can be hard to navigate a sale this large, so I’ve got a list of my personal recommendations below. Happy shopping!
Criterion Collection 50% Off Sale
- Blue Velvet 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray/Blu-ray — $24.99 (was $49.99)
- The Complete Kubrick 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray — $299.99 (was $599.99)
- Eyes Wide Shut 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray — $24.99 (was $49.99)
- Flow 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray — $24.99 (was $49.99)
- Frankenstein 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray — $29.99 (was $59.99)
- A History of Violence 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray — $24.99 (was $49.99)
- In The Mood For Love 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray — $24.99 (was $49.99)
- K-Pop: Demon Hunters 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray — $24.99 (was $49.99)
- Mulholland Drive 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray — $24.99 (was $49.99)
- Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray — $24.99 (was $49.99)
- The Princess Bride 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray — $24.99 (was $49.99)
- Seven Samurai 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray — $29.99 (was $59.99)
- The Silence of the Lambs 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray — $24.99 (was $49.99)
- Wall-E 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray/Blu-ray — $24.99 ($49.99)
- The Wes Anderson Archive: Ten Films, Twenty-Five Years 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray — $249.99 (was $499.99)