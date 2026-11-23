Shopping for folks who have favorite fandoms might seem easy, but depending on how into it they are, it can be harder than it looks. A longtime Marvel or Funko fan has probably bought quite a few collectibles over the years, and no one wants to give a gift that the giftee already owns.

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That’s why we’ve opted for some unique picks in this year’s fandom gift guide. You’ll find suggestions for items fans may not have thought of, as well as picks that correspond to something new they might like that relates to the fandom they already love. They’ll be impressed with your thoughtfulness, and you never have to tell them you got the idea from us.

If They Love Manga, Anime, or Comics: GlobalComix Gold Membership

$49 through Dec 1 (was $69)

Keeping up with your favorite comics and manga is a full-time job, not to mention it’s costly to buy issue after issue when a series gets long. You can solve that problem and save hundreds of dollars with GlobalComix’s Gold Membership, which is on sale for $49 for Black Friday.

The Gold Membership offers more than 100,000 titles from GlobalComix’s large library, which includes series from Marvel, DC, Kodansha, Seven Seas, Humanoids, Mad Cave, and more. If you want to own your favorite series, Gold Members get discounts on new releases. You can also read anywhere thanks to the GlobalComix app, and Gold Members can also download comics to read offline.

If They Love Competitive Gaming: Turtle Beach Stealth Pro II Headset

$249.99 (was $349.99)

Gaming is naturally better when you can hear the action well. This is ten times as important for a competitive gamer, whose performance may depend heavily on their ability to hear sound cues. But most gamers just grab whatever headset is nearby, missing out on the importance of hearing everything.

Turtle Beach’s Stealth Pro II Headset is an ideal solution. It delivers true 24-bit/96kHz wireless high-resolution audio via an ultra-low-latency 2.4GHz USB connection, providing an audiophile-tier experience. They can be used wirelessly or wired and are compatible with Xbox Series X|S, XBox One, PS5, PS4, Windows, & mobile. The quality is reflected in the price—$349.99—but you can score them for $100 off as a Black Friday deal.

If They Love Art and Creativity: LEGO The Milky Way

$199.99

Most people can afford smaller LEGO kits, but the larger ones are an investment to save up for. That’s why we figure the average LEGO fan may not have purchased The Milky Way yet, but anyone who enjoys the iconic building blocks would love to get this as a gift.

This kit contains 3,091 pieces and is intended for builders 18 and up. It’s from LEGO’s Art collection, and you can hang it on the wall when the build is complete. Builders can scan a QR code in the instruction booklet to learn more about the Milky Way through the specially curated soundtrack. It’s not just a LEGO set—it’s an experience.

For the Funko POP! Collector: Pop! Yourself Holiday Countdown

$30+

Funko has offered fans the ability to customize a POP! to look like themselves for a while now, and there’s a good chance a hardcore POP! collector may have already done this. But there’s another holiday-specific option they likely haven’t tried: the Pop! Yourself Holiday Countdown Calendar.

The calendar is $30, and the custom POP! starts at $29,99, and you have the option to add accessories, companion pets, and more. Mine turned out to be $67.99 after all the options I chose. And after the delight of opening the first day and finding a figure of themselves, there are still 11 more days of gifts to open!

$58.59 (was $125)

Every Tolkien fan has a copy of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, and there are more special editions of both than I can count. This box set of Tolkien’s collected poems, however, I’ve rarely seen on any collector’s shelf. These cream-colored books with lavender spines are not only gorgeous to look at, but they contain gems like early poems that became the foundation for The Silmarillion. If you want to really wow a Tolkien fan, this is the gift to bring.

For the Obsessed Romantasy Fan: Kobo Clara Colour

$179.99

Everyone I know uses a Kindle or iPad to read books digitally, which is why I was stunned when I realized how amazing the Kobo Clara Colour is—and it seems no one knows about it. This reader is a delight, and at only six inches, it’s so small you can put it into a jacket pocket or even a small purse.

I love the E Ink Kaleido display and seeing everything in color, as I’ve never been a fan of black-and-white readers. Another impressive part is the battery life. I’ve been reading a book for over a week now and have not needed to charge it. It doesn’t have social media on it, so I don’t need to worry about distractions like on an iPad.

For the Obsessed Dungeon Carl Crawler Carl Fan: Dungeon Crawler Carl: Deluxe Edition

$45.48

Most Dungeon Crawler Carl fans already own all the books and are waiting for author Matt Dinniman to finish the next one. One thing many of them don’t have is this gorgeous deluxe edition with exclusive art from artist Victo Ngai. It also features decorated endpapers, inner jacket illustrations, and stenciled edges, and part one of the exclusive bonus story “Backstage at the Pineapple Cabaret.”

The Deluxe Edition sells for $65, but Amazon has it on sale for $45.48, saving you 30% off the price. That’s an excellent deal for an edition with so much impressive detail.

For the Marvel Fan Dying to See Avengers: Doomsday: LEGO Doctor Doom Bust

$49.99

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, and fans are patiently waiting to see the next entry in the series. Featuring three distinct universes—including the MCU, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men—Doomsday should be an absolute blast.

Speaking of, this LEGO Doctor Doom Bust would be an excellent gift for any Avengers fan. At 379 pieces, it’s suitable for builders 18 and up, making it challenging without being overly complex. At 6.5 inches high, it’s an ideal height for a bookshelf or a display cabinet.