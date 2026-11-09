Score The Ghost in the Shell Legacy Edition Manga Box Set for $84

Collecting manga box sets is a pricey hobby, which is why I only collect the ones I know I plan to reread. That’s why finding one of my favorites at a major discount is such a rare and exciting moment—and that’s exactly the case with Amazon’s deal on The Ghost in the Shell Legacy Edition Manga Box, which is 39% off.

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Normally $139.99, the discount brings the price down to $84.78, a steal for what you get. This collection includes three hardcovers, a rarity in manga box sets. But it’s also packed with extras that will fascinate any longtime fan of the series, including an interview with creator Shirow Masamune that’s never been released in English.

Available Now | $84.78 (was $139.99)

This gorgeously illustrated set comes in a premium slipcase that features two brand-new illustrations by Shirow, which were created specifically for this release. Inside, you’ll find three books: The original The Ghost in the Shell, published in 1991; The Ghost in the Shell 1.5: Human-Error Processor, which includes lost stories created between the first and second volumes; and The Ghost in the Shell 2: Man-Machine Interface.

Fans of The Ghost in the Shell lore know the Japanese and American editions of the manga never matched, as some pages were edited out. The Legacy Edition fixes that problem, presenting the manga exactly as it’s seen in Japan.

This set also includes one new piece and ten posters from the rare, limited-edition 1997 Cyberdelics box set with new print effects, including etched metallic paper, vinyl stock, and holographic spot gloss. As Cyberdelics was never released in English, this is another chance for fans to get their hands on new collectibles. The posters come rolled, which is a bonus if you’re as annoyed by folded poster creases as I am, and one double-sided poster even features quotes from Shirow about his artistic process.

On top of all this, the set comes with a set of 24 colorful Fuchikoma robot stickers, which is a nice finishing touch in a set already packed with extras. Considering that it was released in February 2026, this deep discount is impressive—not to mention it would make an amazing holiday gift for any fan of the series.

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