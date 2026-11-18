The review embargo on Grand Theft Auto VI lifts today, which is why the entire internet is talking about the GTA 6 release and wondering, “Is GTA 6 out?” You can read our GTA 6 review here, where ComicBook’s Logan Moore calls it “one of gaming’s greatest achievements.” It also holds a Metascore of 99 on Metacritic. High praise, indeed!

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The GTA 6 release date is November 19, so you won’t have to wait much longer to play. But if you want to score the pre-order bonuses, you’re running out of time, so this is your reminder to place your order now before it’s too late.

What are the GTA 6 Pre-Order Bonuses?

There are two pre-order bonuses for GTA 6: the Vintage Vice City Pack and one free month of GTA+. If you buy either the Standard or Ultimate edition, you’ll get these bonuses. If you buy a physical edition, note that it doesn’t include a disc; it comes with a code in the box instead.

The Vintage Vice City Pack includes the ’55 Vapid Stanier Sedan and Garage, retro outfits and hairstyles for Jason and Lucia, and an exclusive weapon pattern, as well as one month of GTA+.

The Standard Edition is $79.99 and the Ultimate Edition is $99.99, and both can be pre-ordered through the retailers below, as well as digitally on the Xbox Store and the PlayStation Store.

When is the Last Day to Pre-Order GTA 6?

The last day to pre-order GTA 6 and get these bonuses is November 19, which is release day. After that, the only way you can get them is to buy the upgrade later digitally through the Xbox or PlayStation Store. We aren’t sure if it’ll be available right away, so if you’re on the fence, we’d recommend pre-ordering it before tomorrow.

If you like to save $10 on your pre-order, Newegg currently has $100 gift cards for $90 for both Xbox and PlayStation.

GTA 6 Controller & Other Collectibles

If you’re ready to drench your entire life in GTA 6 after the long wait, we can’t blame you. Since this game’s release is the video game event of the year, there’s plenty of other really fun themed products to shop, from an Amazon-exclusive soundtrack on vinyl with a pack-in poster to an exclusive DualShock controller sporting the GTA 6 logo. There are also tons of exclusive items on the Rockstar Store. Check out more of what you can buy to celebrate GTA 6 day below.