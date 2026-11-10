Early Black Friday Deal: Snag the Popular Elgato Wave Neo Mic for Just $45

Whether you game on the weekends, want your work calls to sound crisper, or have the itch to start a podcast, you need a good mic for the job. The built-in mics on your AirPods are great for everyday calls, but if you’re going for distortion-free audio fidelity, you may have noticed that a lot of the options out there are pricey. That’s why this deal on the Elgato Wave Neo Wired Microphone at Best Buy is a standout for just $45.99.

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Elgato is known for its popularity with streamers. I use several of Elgato’s products in my setup. My Elgato Key Lights are amazing for my video podcast, and while they aren’t a cheap investment, they are well worth the spend. I also own the Stream Deck MK.2 and am incredibly pleased with how much functionality it’s brought to my PC setup. In short, if you have a chance to pick up Elgato products at a deep discount, I highly recommend taking advantage of it.

Available Now | $45.99 (was $89.99)

At just 4.8 inches high, this little mic might look small, but it has plenty of power. It’s plug-and-play, so there’s no need to install software to use it. The elevated stand means you won’t hear the click of typing, and you can easily mute by touching the body, which illuminates a red light so you always know when it’s on.

The Wave Neo utilizes the cardioid polar pattern, ensuring maximum sensitivity at the front of the mic and tuning out what’s behind it. The result is crisp sound that’s ideal for someone looking for a starter mic at an affordable price.

The package includes the mic, a desktop stand, a 3.9-inch riser extension, a foam pop filter, and a USB-C to USB-A 2.0 braided cable. To use it, you’ll need Windows 10 (64 bit) or later on PC, and macOS 13 or later on Mac.

Since the Wave Neo is an Elgato product, it’s designed to work seamlessly with the Stream Deck Neo, allowing you to assign your most-visited websites and programs to buttons and open them with a touch.

This Elgato deal is only one of hundreds in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale, which offers stellar savings on TVs, laptops, headphones, soundbars, video games, and more. Check out some of our top picks below.