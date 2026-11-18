I’ve spent weeks driving, flying, boating, and parachuting my way across Leonida in Grand Theft Auto VI, and I’m just as awestruck by what Rockstar Games has crafted now as I was when I first began playing. GTA VI features what is almost certainly the most impressive world ever created in a video game, boasting an absurd level of fidelity that is only matched by the density of its environments. Around every corner, it feels like there’s a new secret to find, story to uncover, and an absurd NPC to interact with.

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When combined with its strong protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, and a compelling central narrative, these strides make Grand Theft Auto VI not only a monumental step forward for the Grand Theft Auto franchise, but for gaming as a whole. With GTA VI, Rockstar has made what is unquestionably the defining game of this console generation and has yet again established what is possible in the AAA space.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Pros Cons Leonida is the most well-realized world ever seen in a video game Story occasionally struggles with pacing Jason and Lucia are great central characters who join a long list of iconic GTA protagonists Certain missions and side characters are considerably weaker or more uninteresting than others Writing and satire are as top-notch as ever Hundreds of hours of content that are spread across a multitude of diverse activities Excellently expands and iterates upon systems and features introduced in Red Dead Redemption II

GTA VI’s Open-World of Leonida Is Equal Parts Stunning and Dense

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It should come as no surprise that Grand Theft Auto VI is Rockstar’s largest game to date, but what I remain astounded by is the level of density to its world. Yes, there are more highways and back alleys that you can race through than ever as you try to avoid the police after robbing a nearby pawn shop, but it’s the interior locations of GTA VI that I’ve been left baffled by.

While not every building within Grand Theft Auto VI is able to be freely explored, there are hundreds of them that you can sleuth around. Every bank, liquor store, and thrift shop feels completely unique unto itself, with plenty of other houses and other buildings being left open for you to enter at any point. Occasionally, the game will call your attention toward some of these locations with specialized events, but others I randomly stumbled upon in my time playing only to find rare collectibles or stashes of money.

This attention to detail is also true of GTA VI’s various regions, of which there are countless. Each area of Leonida feels like a distinct universe of its own that’s easy to get lost within for hours on end. Vice City might seem like the main hub within GTA VI, which it is to some degree, but navigating through dilapidated slums or backwoods mountainous locations can often be just as thrilling, albeit for completely different reasons.

Even after having put a good 50 to 60 hours into Grand Theft Auto VI, there are sections of the map that I’ve come nowhere close to uncovering. The game’s main missions do their best to give you a taste of everything its world has to offer, from the skyscrapers of Vice City to the grimy swamps of southern Leonida, but even then, there are far-off locations that you’ll never find unless you intentionally go out of your way to do so.

It’s this constant push to explore Leonida that makes Grand Theft Auto VI so compelling. Even if you don’t have a certain mission or activity to do in a given area, there’s always the possibility that you’ll run into a dynamic world event that could tell a smaller story that’s just as exciting as what you’ll find in the game’s main missions.

GTA VI’s Greater Focus on Realism Makes Gameplay Better Than Ever

Generally speaking, Grand Theft Auto VI is quite similar from a gameplay perspective to past entries. However, Rockstar has incorporated much of the realism that was seen in Red Dead Redemption 2 with GTA VI, which leads to some sizable alterations that the series has yet to see. No longer do you have an endless arsenal of weapons to pull out of thin air, as Jason and Lucia can only carry a maximum of two longarms at once. Similar limitations are put on the amount of stolen goods that you can pick up, the space in your car’s trunk, or the types of vehicles that you’re capable of hijacking.

These changes, while they might seem simple, completely reshape your approach to just about every scenario in Grand Theft Auto VI. Heists take far more planning, as you can’t simply bust into a high-security bank with ammo strapped to Jason and/or Lucia like Rambo and plan to take out any cops that might come after you. You’ll often have to choose the right weapon, car, and escape route for a situation long before you’ve ever started to execute a robbery.

In addition, police are far more difficult to evade, as they’ll patrol areas where you’ve committed crimes long after you’ve left the area. This leads to the cat-and-mouse game of cops vs. robbers being far more engaging than anything else seen in the Grand Theft Auto series.

These adjustments to many of the core systems in GTA VI help really deepen the player’s connection to Jason and Lucia and their struggle. No longer do you feel like a one-man army that can take on anything the police and military might throw at you, but instead, a small-time criminal who is just trying to find a way to skip town and stay alive. Although some might enjoy the power fantasy elements of GTA, they’re still readily present in Grand Theft Auto VI in spite of Rockstar dialing things back just a bit.

Grand Theft Auto VI also does a phenomenal job of making you feel broke, as there is a greater emphasis on money in this installment than any one before it. While money had some rather limited uses in past games, GTA VI requires you to spend your hard-earned money on everything from fast travel to upgrading your car’s specs. This, in turn, leads to you planning your next big score more often, as the need for cash necessitates just about everything that you can do. The only downside on this front is that it can often be annoying to fence some of the cash, drugs, or other stolen goods that you’ll get your hands on, as those who buy these items are a bit too few and far between.

GTA VI’s Story Has Plenty of Twists and Turns to Keep You Engaged Throughout

Grand Theft Auto VI’s narrative is perhaps the thing that Rockstar has kept hidden the most prior to the game’s release. This decision is one that I ended up being thrilled by, as there are numerous surprises tied to Jason and Lucia’s story, even in its earliest moments. To that end, there’s not a lot that I want to say about GTA VI’s story myself, other than the fact that I was enthralled with it from start to finish.

Perhaps my only issue with the central story of GTA VI is just tied to its pacing. With the game boasting around 100 missions in total, there are definitely some stretches toward the middle of the story where it feels like the throughline narrative is put on the back burner for a bit too long. While there are still plenty of great sequences that happen during these narrative lulls, I often found myself wanting to more quickly get back to the story’s main hook.

As far as character development goes, Jason and Lucia are the stars of GTA VI and immediately become some of the best protagonists in Grand Theft Auto’s storied history. Seeing how each navigates their own personal turmoil while also relying on the other for support represents some of Rockstar’s best writing in the entirety of GTA VI. In fact, I only wish Rockstar dug a bit deeper into some of the backstories and trauma that Jason and Lucia carry with them. Not doing so makes each feel like they’re being at a distance from the player a bit too much.

Outside of Jason and Lucia, there are also plenty of side characters that the pair come into contact with over the course of Grand Theft Auto VI. Some of these characters, like the strategic bank robber Raul or Cal, Jason’s hyperactive best friend, ended up being some of my favorites in the entirety of the game. Others, however, end up being far more forgettable and have their own mission lines that end up being some of the most boring in GTA VI.

On the whole, Rockstar’s writing in Grand Theft Auto VI is incredibly strong. This is particularly true when it comes to its humor, as there are a multitude of radio shows, podcasts, and characters in the game that made me audibly laugh on numerous occasions. There were even long stretches of playtime where I’d do nothing but sit on my in-game couch and watch TV just to see what kind of insanity Rockstar had cooked up. Even though some members of Rockstar’s writing team didn’t return for GTA VI, it truly feels like the studio hasn’t skipped a bit with its satirical take on America.

GTA VI Has Some of the Most Jaw-Dropping Missions I’ve Ever Experienced

Arguably where Grand Theft Auto VI takes its biggest leap forward, other than with its world design, is with its missions. While some of the main missions in GTA’s past have been notoriously maligned (looking at you, crane mission from GTA V), GTA VI packs far more of a punch on this front than ever before. By far the most stunning and exciting missions in the franchise are found within GTA VI, with some still leaving me speechless weeks after having finished them.

Obviously, not every mission in Grand Theft Auto VI ends up being a thrill ride, as there are some that rely a bit too heavily on simply driving from point A to B, or tailing targets before engaging in basic shootouts. Still, on average, there have been major improvements to GTA VI that have been made, with the game’s high points being the highest in the entire series.

This is also true of the dozens of side activities that you can take part in at any point across Leonida. If you want to lose your life by hunting rare wildlife across the forests and hills, you can easily spend tens of hours doing this alone while netting yourself some big bucks. Scuba diving for treasure, mud racing, and getting in a quick round of mini-golf are just a handful of the dozens of things you can do in the game in between committing heists or taking on local gangs. Not all of it might be equally enjoyable to every player, but the sheer amount of side content that is included ensures that you’ll easily be able to find something to do in your spare time.

To really put all of the main and side missions in GTA VI over the top is the game’s music. Both the licensed soundtrack and the original score of GTA VI are excellent, with the score, in particular, being one of the best that I’ve heard in a game in a very long time. Not only does it offer a fantastic amount of variety in terms of genre, but its placement within these missions only heightens the stress or magnitude of key moments. Music has always been a key part of Grand Theft Auto, but like so many other aspects of this game, Rockstar has found a way to make its inclusion even better than before.

In every regard, Grand Theft Auto VI is an extraordinary achievement for Rockstar Games. Even with incredibly high expectations coming in, Rockstar found a way to surpass just about everything that I had hoped to see in GTA VI. The final product is one that I’m still spellbound by, as I struggle to understand how the studio was even capable of making such an engrossing and complex experience. Grand Theft Auto VI is unquestionably going to go down as a landmark release in gaming’s history and will continue to consume both my thoughts and free time well into the future.

An advance copy of Grand Theft Auto VI on PS5 was provided by the developer for the purpose of this review.