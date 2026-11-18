The savviest of shoppers know that gift cards are a great way to save money, especially during the holidays. You can even save on video games if you know where to look—and right now, Newegg has some great opportunities to save on gift cards and get some free money to spend on games, like this amazing deal on a $200 Nintendo gift card for $175.

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Available Now | $175 with code (was $200)

To snag this offer, add a $200 gift card to your Newegg cart using the promo code BNWF3454. Once you make the purchase, you’ll get your gift card code via email. To redeem it, go to the Nintendo Switch Home Menu, select the Nintendo eShop icon, select “Enter Code,” and input your gift card code. Once you hit “OK” and “Add Funds,” you’ll have a $200 eShop credit.

As of 2025, Nintendo expanded its rules so eShop gift cards can be used on the Nintendo Store as well, meaning you can use them to buy consoles, accessories, apparel, and more. Not sure what games to buy first? Here are my top 5 recs:

Xbox Gift Card

Available Now | $90 with code (was $100)

Like the Nintendo offer, when you buy this Xbox gift card using the promo code BNWF3451, you’ll get the code to redeem it via email. It can be used to purchase full game downloads, apps, movies, TV shows, and devices at the Microsoft Store online, on Windows, and on Xbox.

If you’re planning to pre-order GTA 6, buying this card is a great way to get $10 off the $99.99 Ultimate Edition. If you prefer to browse, there are my top 5 recs from the Xbox Store: