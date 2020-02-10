Oscars 2020: Joker Fans Are Hyped for Joaquin Phoenix's Big Oscars Win

In a crowded field featuring Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), and Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), the Clown Prince of Crime reigns victorious. As many expected, Joaquin Phoenix is walking away with this year's Best Actor honor at the 92nd Academy Awards.

It was the fourth Oscar nomination for Phoenix and his first win, resulting in fans flock to Twitter to share their congratulations with the acclaimed actor. He had previousl been nominated in 2013 (The Master) and 2006 (Walk the Line) for Best Actor and in 2001, he earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Ridley Scott's Gladiator.

After his win was announced, Phoenix gave an impassioned speech where he suggest Hollywood is best when it opens up and gives creators a second chance. "That's when we're at our best — when we support each other," the actor said. "Not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other toward redemption."

