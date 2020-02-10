Oscars 2020: Joker Fans Are Hyped for Joaquin Phoenix’s Big Oscars Win

In a crowded field featuring Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), and Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), the Clown Prince of Crime reigns victorious. As many expected, Joaquin Phoenix is walking away with this year’s Best Actor honor at the 92nd Academy Awards.

It was the fourth Oscar nomination for Phoenix and his first win, resulting in fans flock to Twitter to share their congratulations with the acclaimed actor. He had previousl been nominated in 2013 (The Master) and 2006 (Walk the Line) for Best Actor and in 2001, he earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator.

After his win was announced, Phoenix gave an impassioned speech where he suggest Hollywood is best when it opens up and gives creators a second chance. “That’s when we’re at our best — when we support each other,” the actor said. “Not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other toward redemption.”

Ellen Knows

That was a brave speech straight from Joaquin Phoenix’s heart. Thank you, Joaquin. #TheOscars — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 10, 2020

Nothing Else Matters

PARASITE BEST PICTURE BONG JOON HO BEST DIRECTOR JOAQUIN PHOENIX BEST ACTOR AND HILDUR SCORE NOTHING ELSE MATTERS pic.twitter.com/dEbDDzz5uu — kay (@ptandrson) February 10, 2020

Living Legend

Joaquin Phoenix is a living legend. He uses his large platform for the greater good, and to speak up on not only humanitarian issues, but issues regarding all species. He’s a true vegan king, and we should all strive to be like him.



pic.twitter.com/I28YoCmCm1 — David Ⓥ (@VeganGenesis) February 10, 2020

Best Speech Ever

Joaquin Phoenix had one of the best speeches I’ve ever heard, he finished by honouring his brother who passed away. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mg4DXDwGG9 — Disoriented Youth (@DisorientYouth) February 10, 2020

NSFW Language

CONGRATULATIONS ON WINNING THE OSCAR FOR BEST ACTOR, JOAQUIN PHOENIX! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HxTu9W8ehR — Sir Sexcalibur 🗡 (@NerwinNair3) February 10, 2020

Beautiful

Feels to me like a lot of people have grossly misread Joker and I think it’s beautiful that Joaquin Phoenix has been using his many awards speeches to cut through the noise and offer up some real deep, wonderful thoughts about where we are and what we need to do to be better. ❤ — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) February 10, 2020

