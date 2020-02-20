Batman Fans Are Questioning Why A Pregnant Catwoman Is Standing On A Rooftop In Costume

Batman writer Tom King has just dropped a bomb on DC Comics fans, instantly drumming up hype for his new Batman/Catwoman series. The major reveal came in the form of an unassuming tweet, with artwork of Batman and Catwoman in a prom photo-style embrace atop one of Gotham's rooftops. A close look revealed that Catwoman / Selina Kyle is visibly pregnant in the moment, as King seemingly announced to the world that a Bat-Baby is on the way! As with King's other shakeups of Batman lore (like Batman and Catwoman marrying, and Alfred being brutally murdered), there's been a major reaction from the DC fandom... and not for the reasons you may think.

While there is undoubtedly debate about whether or not making Catwoman pregnant is a good idea in the first place, the bigger concern for a lot of fans seems to be King's method of revealing it. Catwoman being that pregnant and still slipping into her laytex bodysuit costume is a weird thing for a lot of fans; ergo, climbing up on a rooftop to perch on a gargoyle statue seems especially weird for a mother-to-be.

There's room for debate about how Selina Kyle would approach motherhood, but as you can see below, King will have to navigate some criticisms before he even gets to telling that story: