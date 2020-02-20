Batman Fans Are Questioning Why A Pregnant Catwoman Is Standing On A Rooftop In Costume

Batman writer Tom King has just dropped a bomb on DC Comics fans, instantly drumming up hype for his new Batman/Catwoman series. The major reveal came in the form of an unassuming tweet, with artwork of Batman and Catwoman in a prom photo-style embrace atop one of Gotham’s rooftops. A close look revealed that Catwoman / Selina Kyle is visibly pregnant in the moment, as King seemingly announced to the world that a Bat-Baby is on the way! As with King’s other shakeups of Batman lore (like Batman and Catwoman marrying, and Alfred being brutally murdered), there’s been a major reaction from the DC fandom… and not for the reasons you may think.

While there is undoubtedly debate about whether or not making Catwoman pregnant is a good idea in the first place, the bigger concern for a lot of fans seems to be King’s method of revealing it. Catwoman being that pregnant and still slipping into her laytex bodysuit costume is a weird thing for a lot of fans; ergo, climbing up on a rooftop to perch on a gargoyle statue seems especially weird for a mother-to-be.

There’s room for debate about how Selina Kyle would approach motherhood, but as you can see below, King will have to navigate some criticisms before he even gets to telling that story:

The Haters

All of us when K*ng announced pregnant Catwoman: pic.twitter.com/jGTsxRIXKP — Phoenix loves Batman and Noggin!! 😭😭😭 🏳️‍🌈 (@PhoenixJustice) February 20, 2020

From the haters of ‘Batman Marries Catwoman’ comes: ‘Catwoman is Pregnant’ Hate!

DEAD

The idea of Catwoman jamming her pregnant self into her suit just to stand on a gargoyle with Bruce has killed me pic.twitter.com/ukbQwbBI5d — Tim (@SquirtleSquad7) February 20, 2020

The logistics of Batman and Catwoman arriving at this picturesque moment has broken some fans’ brains. If you’ve ever been through the pregnancy process, you probably understand why.

Scandal in Gotham

The thought that Batman f*cks is apparently the biggest scandal in geek culture since we learned that Palpatine f*cks. Holy insemination, Batman!

A Man’s Idea

|| I love how smart people exist and the first thing they say about pregnant catwoman is why the fuck Is she on the rooftops. This is why I don’t like when Tom king writes women. He can’t. — 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐊𝐲𝐥𝐞 (@MinxGotClaws) February 20, 2020

A lot of female fans seem to be annoyed by this image. As you can see above, the logic behind the image definitely seem like that of a man who has never actually been pregnant.

Just Promo?

This may be a symbolic image (hopefully) because seeing a pregnant Catwoman (at that advanced stage) with Batman caressing her in the open on a cliff… OMG. How dumb is this.. Talking about dumb things in comics, I mean. pic.twitter.com/h7egpRbUcH — Pollux Dioscuros | Eternal Freaks. (@polluxdioscuros) February 19, 2020

A lot of fans who know the comic book process well are hoping this is just a promotional image, meant to announce that Batman comics will be tackling this Catwoman pregnancy storyline. We’re hoping that the actual story in the comics has more logistical sense than this. Hoping…

Mom FAIL

Seems pretty reckless of Catwoman to do vigilante shit while looking at least 7 months pregnant in that pic. — 👓Aden™ (@AdenChiz) February 20, 2020

Selina Kyle isn’t going to do very well with Child Protective Services if this kind of behavior keeps up.

Happy Anniversary Selina

imagine being a catwoman stan and having her 80th anniversary issue be centered around being pregnant…. — mary (@mareii5) February 20, 2020

There’s a whole other discussion forming over what it means that a female character is celebrating 80 years of popularity… by being handed a pregnancy storyline. Yikes.

You’re Confused, Bro

Hold up.



Catwoman will be pregnant in #TheBatman?



Somebody has to tell me about this comic storyline before I say whether I like this or not.



Right now, I’m just confused to have this already in the first film.



I’d love it as relationship development over multiple films. https://t.co/M02IXYGqFf — Logan (@logan_swish) February 19, 2020

Inevitably (hilariously) there are those Batman movie fans who are now freaking out over this Catwoman pregnancy storyline.