Batman Writer Reveals Catwoman Is Pregnant

Tom King's Batman run has finished in the core series, but thankfully that's not the whole story, as King will finish out his planned 100 issue run in the pages of a new mini-series titled Batman Catwoman, and he just dropped a bombshell on social media that should get fans even more hyped for the upcoming series. King took to Twitter to share a new image from the series, and you will surely notice that as Batman holds Catwoman you can see a pronounced belly, revealing that Catwoman is now pregnant. King shared it with the caption of two emojis, one of a bat and the other a cat, and fans know that is how they typically refer to each other in the series.

As you know that's a huge deal, and now we have all sorts of questions, and luckily we won't have to wait much longer to find out more.

You can check out the full post below.

