The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares Epic Harley Quinn Themed Car

Harley Quinn is having a resurgence! The character was first played on the big screen by Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad, and despite the film's poor reviews, she was easily the standout character, so it's no surprise she recently got her own spin-off. Robbie's Harley Quinn is currently back for Birds of Prey, which is now playing in theaters everywhere. This time, DC is earning much better reviews as the movie is currently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. People everywhere seem to be fans of the character, including the folks in Panama. Currently, James Gunn is there filming The Suicide Squad, and he recently spotted a Harley Quinn themed car.

“#HarleyQuinn ride spotted in Panama City, Panama,” Gunn wrote.

You can check out the car in the photo below:

View this post on Instagram #HarleyQuinn ride spotted in Panama City, Panama. A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on Feb 19, 2020 at 5:35pm PST

Recently, set photos from The Suicide Squad leaked and showed Robbie in a brand new costume, which you can check out here. Robbie was revealed to be announced as a part of the main cast, though it's not clear how substantial her role in the film will be at this point. Since the upcoming movie is being billed as both a sequel and a reboot by Warner Bros. Pictures, it's not clear how this movie ties into Birds of Prey.

Robbie spoke about her role in The Suicide Squad during an interview with ComicBook.com, explaining that this movie will feature a version of Harley Quinn that fans have yet to see.

"You get to see another side of Harley [in The Suicide Squad]," Robbie recently explained to ComicBook.com. "It's interesting. You keep getting to meet her at different points in her life, as if a couple of years have gone by. Of course, the films aren't directly connected, but as an actor, I can map it out in a chronological sense. So, it's fun to see 'Okay, what was she like a couple of years ago when she was with Mister J?' 'What is she like now, after they've broken up? And what is she going to be like in another couple of years' time?' I love seeing her at these different stages of her life."

She added in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes that Gunn is pushing the production in a very surprising direction.

"I can tell you that it's going to be incredible," Robbie explained. "And again, it's just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I'm fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it's going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me."

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is now playing in theaters everywhere, and The Suicide Squad premieres on August 6, 2021. Other upcoming DC movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, The Batman on June 25, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

