The Batman: New Batmobile Images Reveal Official Full Look at Robert Pattinson's Batsuit

The Batman movie has just revealed the official first look at the new Batmobile that Robert Pattison will be cruising in. Like everything related to The Batman, director Matt Reeves used a moody and atmospheric staging for the photo shoot. One additional bonus to getting our first look at the new Batmobile is that these latest The Batman promo images also provide our most extensive (official) look at Robert Pattinson's new Batsuit, as well. In that gallery of images (see below) we finally get some full looks at pivotal Batman costume details like the full cowl, ears, utility belt, abdomen plating, wrist gauntlets, pants, and of course that all-important cape!

Take a look at the new official full-look photos of Robert Pattinson's Batsuit in The Batman:

(Photo: Matt Reeves)

(Photo: Matt Reeves)

(Photo: Matt Reeves)

If you're wondering why these photos, in particular, are important: The reveal of Robert Pattinson's The Batman costume has been a very carefully-orchestrated campaign. It began with Matt Reeves dropping a similarly moody and atmospheric first Batsuit teaser video, which cleverly kept many of the fine costume details (cape, ears, boots, belt, gauntlets) just out of sight. However, that strategy by Reeves and Warner Bros. arguably backfired soonafter, when paparazzi set photos of the new Batsuit dropped online and went viral in an instant. Those set photos were of a stuntman wearing a replica of the official new costume (i.e., much cheaper and shoddy), but since that was the only full look at the Batsuit fans had, it's what they've been assessing (or slamming) ever since.

These new photos coming from Reeves directly (and carrying hints of his larger tonal vision for The Batman) literally and figuratively paint the new suit in a much better light. With the layers and padding, there's no real seeming discrepancy in how Pattinson's physique fills out the costume: he looks perfectly convincing as a younger Bruce Wayne, early in his Batman career (Year Two, to be exact). The chin an jawline on Pattinson are hand-down the best we've seen on a live-action Batman, which is why that cowl can open and breathe free with the open-chin design.

Ironically, the two biggest criticisms of the costume seem to have opposing problems. People hated the ears after the set photos, but they look fine when you see the cowl from the rear, and how the ears fit into place. The high-collared cape design had DC fans freaking out, but the cape and collar look just fine from the front when set under the glorious cut of Pattinson's jaw. For comics fans: the Batman: Earth One / Rebirth / Noel inspirations now seem more clear than ever...

All in all, this Batsuit looks alright by my standards - how about yours?

Upcoming DC movies include Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey now in theaters, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

