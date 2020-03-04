The Batman's Batmobile Has the Internet Losing Its Mind
Today, it seems the DC fandom is eating well, and it is all thanks to Matt Reeves. The director has been tight with all of the reveals he's given about The Batman, the next film to tackle the famous superhero. Over the last few months, fans have gotten close looks at Robert Pattinson suited up as Batman, and Reeves decided it was time to show fans what Bruce Wayne will be driving in the film.
Over on Twitter, the director about broke the fandom when he posted a trio of photos. The picture, which can be found above, show off the new Batmobile. Of course, the car is plenty impressive, and it has a long history behind it. Every big-screen iteration of Batman has had a car to ride in, and fans have had some classic examples. From The Dark Night trilogy to even Zack Snyder's ride, the Batmobile is the car of dreams for many, and this new one does not disappoint.
Here in the ComicBook.com offices, we can tell you we are satisfied. Charlie Ridgley let out a huge yell when the photos appeared, and his hype was matched by Brandon Davis. As for myself, I have to say this look perfectly suits Pattinson's vibe. The exposed engine in the back is a stroke of stylistic genius, but the car's body is gritty enough to keep fans sold on The Batman's world.
As you can see below, fans are geeking out over the new ride, and we want to hear your thoughts to. What do you think about the new Batmobile? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!
YUP YES F-CKING LOVE YOU— 𝐌𝐈𝐊𝐄𝐘 ʬ⁸⁴ 🌎☄💕® (@earlshitshirt) March 4, 2020
Now people will complain that the car is too "Mad Maxy"
In other words, you can't satisfy everybody.— Jake 🙏 (@TJeroJJ21) March 4, 2020
THE DARK AND THE FURIOUS— Seth Grahame-Smith (@sethgs) March 4, 2020
HERE WE F-CKING GOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/YGx47Xn8YG— 💜Nowhere Man💜 (@NowhereMan0207) March 4, 2020
Trying to figure out if that batmobile is present or the past pic.twitter.com/dXcWnTGogM— Mentality Monsters (@ParkTheBus8989) March 4, 2020
Simply thanks, this is all my eyes needed to see!— 🦇 JESS 🎾 (@mrsnadinson) March 4, 2020
I can't wait to see the final result! pic.twitter.com/Fd0gAT2lZE
This is really about to be the best film of all time huh— Jacob Suggs (@jtimsuggs) March 4, 2020
