Zack Snyder Shares Push Up Competition With Ben Affleck on the Set of Batman v Superman

Zack Snyder posted a push-up competition with Ben Affleck while they were on the set of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. The two had a great laugh about a bar used for one of the green screen portions of the film. Affleck was in the full Knight armor from the film and mimicked how easy it would be for him to do the exercise. However, it’s really an illusion because his legs and lower body don’t have to help in any way shape or form. Affleck jokes that they would have to take a break for lunch at some point which draws a laugh out of the director.

Since the coronavirus pandemic really became a dominant force in American life, there have been murmurs about the possibility of Warner Bros. releasing the Snyder Cut of Justice League while everyone is at home self-isolating. The move would be extremely bold for the company and give WarnerMax a piece of content that would absolutely drive traffic and conversation in the weeks ahead. Comicbook.com’s own Russ Burlingame talked about why this would be a great time to release the fabled cut last week:

“All of these things had come together to convince a not-particularly-small group of fans that the company had decided to release his Justice League after all, possibly as part of the HBO Max streaming service set to debut in May (and now likely delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic). But with numerous DC projects already impacted by the coronavirus chaos, someone at Warner has to be looking at all the content planned for HBO Max and the coming year and asking, ‘is any of this screen-ready yet?’”

“Well, with the Snyder Cut, you have a project with a built-in fan base that would watch either way. If it's just animatics over ADR, they would watch. If it' something closer to a completed film, they would gleefully watch. And if it's something that WB has even been mulling quietly in the back of their head, now might be the best possible time to try it out.”

Upcoming DC movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Would you be down for a Snyder Cut release as you self-isolate at home? Let us know in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.