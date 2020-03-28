Harley Quinn Showrunners Tease Flashback Episode That Changes Everything for Harley, Poison Ivy, and the Joker

The second season of the Harley Quinn animated series is premiering on DC Universe next month and promises some exciting twists and turns. The show's first season followed Harley (Kaley Cuoco) as she dealt with her status in Gotham City after breaking up with the Joker while forging her own villainous identity. Recently, the series' executive producers, Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern had a chat with ComicBook's JK Schmidt about the upcoming season and they addressed if the series would be getting a third season. Schumacker also teased a flashback episode that could change everything for Harley, Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), and the Joker (Alan Tudyk).

"We also get to do a really cool flashback episode that's a bit of an homage to Batman: The Animated Series, while also retelling and reframing Harley's origin story with both the Joker and her original acquaintance with Ivy. And we turn that on its ear a little bit. There's a big revelation that a lot of the feelings that Harley had for the Joker maybe shouldn't have been. That maybe a lot of those were based on lies and I'll leave it at that," Schumacker shared.

In addition to learning the characters' backstories, fans are also eager to see the relationship between Harley and Ivy progress. While Harley remained single during the first season and Ivy began a relationship with the not-so-likable Kite-Man, fans of the series have been hoping to see the two women enter a romantic relationship. In a recent interview with Geeks WorldWide, Halpern teased the possibility of a romance in the second season.

"We have caught a lot of heat for not having them together right away, and I get it, but our thinking was we didn’t want Harley to jump right back into another relationship when she was on a journey for self-discovery. That felt like selling out her character," Halpern explained. "And for Ivy, we felt like it was important for our version of the character, who has a bit of social anxiety and neuroses and scars from her life (we get into that more in upcoming eps), to operate from that place at first. When you are emotionally hurt and haven’t dealt with your issues, you don’t always pick the best partner for you. In fact, most of the time you pick the wrong one. So we felt like both of these characters needed to go through some things emotionally, and grow as people before they would be in a place where they could really and truly experience a loving relationship and make it work."

He added, "Now, this is the idea that we deal with in the second batch of thirteen and that becomes about both of them seeking love. I don’t want to spoil it, so I’ll just say I think we get to the place where people want us to get to, but we do it carefully. We’re not trying to bait anyone or tease anyone. We pay off things off in a satisfying way but we want to make sure we earn it. I’m sure I was evasive enough here to where I’ve spoiled it and will also get yelled at. Fun!"

The entire first season of Harley Quinn is now available to stream on DC Universe, and season two debuts on April 3rd.

