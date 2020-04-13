Smallville's Lex Luthor Actor Michael Rosenbaum Says the Snyder Cut Better Be Worth the Hype

✖

If you've been on Twitter at all since 2017, you've probably seen something tied to the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League. The elusive alternate version of the film has been speculated about for years now, with a group of fans eagerly hoping for Zack Snyder's true vision of the project to be realized, after he was forced to step down from reshoots and post-production due to a family tragedy. While it remains to be seen whether or not that will ultimately come to fruition, that hasn't stopped a passionate campaign on social media, most recently during this Easter Sunday. Fans used the holiday to reference the film's resurrection of Superman (Henry Cavill) -- and it looks like that caused one DC veteran is weighing in. Michael Rosenbaum, who portrayed Lex Luthor on Smallville and voiced The Flash in multiple animated series, recently took to Twitter to address the existence of the Snyder Cut. While Rosenbaum clarified that he hasn't seen the theatrical cut of the film, he pointed out that "it better be night and day better" given all of the fan hype.

Well with all this freaking hype it better be night and day better. Period. I didn’t see the first one. I’m just saying. In fact I haven’t seen a movie with Batman since Bale. I did like Dawn if the Dead and 300 so... — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) April 12, 2020

Supporters of the movement quickly agreed with Rosenbaum's tweet, arguing that the finished product would absolutely bring Snyder's true vision to life. That possibility has basically been an undercurrent within the DC fandom for years, with even some of the film's cast members having opposing views on the subject.

"I think the public needs to see it. I'm obviously indebted to Warner and DC and I don't know how they feel about it, but as a fan, I'm very, very happy I got to see it," Jason Momoa, who played Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the film, told MTV News.

"I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make," Cavill said in a previous interview. "There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference."

What do you think of Michael Rosenbaum's take on the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

